What hidden risks could leave a boat owner unprotected when transporting their vessel over land? According to marine transport expert Jon Arrigoni of Arrigoni Marine Movers, many policies have exclusions that owners overlook-gaps that could lead to costly losses if an incident occurs during transit. In a HelloNation article, Arrigoni outlines how to identify and address these risks before scheduling a move.

Arrigoni explains that one of the most common misconceptions among boat owners is believing their existing insurance automatically covers overland transport. Standard boat insurance often contains exclusions for damage during loading, unloading, or from improper securement. In some cases, coverage applies only when the vessel is in the water, leaving land movement entirely uninsured.

The most frequent gap, Arrigoni notes, is assuming all potential incidents are included in a policy when, in fact, many road-related hazards are excluded. These can range from collisions during transit to damage caused by shifting loads. Without the right coverage, owners may face significant repair or replacement costs.

Before arranging a transport, Arrigoni advises reviewing the insurance policy in detail, paying close attention to clauses that mention“in-transit” coverage or third-party haulers. If language is unclear or missing, boat owners should contact their insurer to clarify terms or secure supplemental protection. This extra step can safeguard against unexpected expenses.

When using a professional transporter, verifying their insurance is equally important. Arrigoni recommends confirming that the hauler carries liability and cargo coverage tailored to the vessel's value and specific risk profile. A reputable company should be willing to provide proof of coverage and explain its scope.

Being proactive, Arrigoni emphasizes, is the best way to ensure a safe and financially secure transport. Awareness of potential gaps and thorough documentation can make the difference between a smooth relocation and a damaging financial setback.

The complete guidance on reviewing policies, coordinating with insurers, and confirming hauler coverage is available in Boat Insurance for Transport: Hidden Gaps You Shouldn't Ignore This is according to Jon Arrigoni of Arrigoni Marine Movers in Clinton, Connecticut, who shares his expertise on protecting vessels in transit in HelloNation.

