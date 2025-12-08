Bankaool Partners With Maccorp To Offer Payments In 130 Currencies

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Bankaool, a Mexican bank, announced its partnership with Maccorp, a payment institution licensed by the Bank of Spain, which will allow it to offer payment processing and the receipt of payments in the Eurozone and in Asia.

“We continue to strengthen our international network of payment solutions that facilitate the global operations of our clients-both individuals and companies-in order to drive their growth and competitiveness,” emphasized Samuel Cháves, Vice President of Bankaool's Board.

Payments will be processed through the Exact Pay Conect solution; transactions can be carried out in 130 other currencies (US dollar, British pound, Swiss franc, among others) and will be ready in just five seconds, Bankaool said.“Bankaool offers its customers significant benefits that translate into time savings and cost reductions in their cross-border payments, in an efficient and simplified manner,” the institution said in a statement. It is important to note that transactions through this alliance will be conducted following the same strict compliance and Money Laundering Prevention Regulation (MLPR) criteria, already in place by Bankaool.

Bankaool is a Mexican bank with almost five decades of experience operating in the state of Chihuahua, but last year it began its expansion outside the state by opening a branch in Mexico City. Maccorp has more than 35 years of specialized experience in payment processing and services and has a network of offices in major Spanish cities (Madrid, Barcelona, Seville, Alicante, Malaga, Valencia, Granada).