Indigo Flights May Continue To Expect Delays, Cancellations Today Delhi Airport Issues Fresh Advisory: 10 Points

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Delhi Airport said on Monday that IndiGo flights may continue to experience delays and advised flyers to check flight status before heading to the airport to avoid any inconvenience.

On Sunday, at least 400 IndiGo flights were cancelled, news agency ANI reported. The airline said it is on track to stabilise its network by December 10.

Here's all the latest you need to know about the IndiGo cancellations and delays.

1. The Delhi Airport said in a statement early Sunday, "IndiGo flights may continue to experience delays. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status with their airline before heading to the airport to avoid any inconvenience."

"Our teams are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise disruptions and ensure a smooth travel experience. For assistance, including medical support, please visit the information desk where our on-ground staff is ready to help," the statement read.

Delhi airport's advisory

2. The Delhi airport also said, "Additionally, multiple public transport options-such as metro, buses, and cabs are available for convenient travel to and from the airport."

3. Around 9 am, the Delhi airport said the operations at the airport are running smoothly,“though a few flights may be rescheduled or cancelled due to operational reasons.”

4. IndiGo cancelled 65 arrivals and 62 departures. Next update to be shared after 6 pm, as per Kempegowda International Airport Authority Limited (KIAL) in Bengaluru. Visuals of the flight schedule board from Delhi Airport show a few flights cancelled as the IndiGo disruption continues.

5. In a statement issued on Sunday, IndiGo said it expects to stabilise operations by December 10. IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers announced that the airline is recovering from recent disruptions and aims to operate approximately 1,650 flights to address the significant cancellations and delays caused by the new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules.

6. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers after widespread cancellations and delays caused frustration among passengers across India.

7. In its notice, the regulator said the airline had shown "significant lapses in planning, oversight and resource management", resulting in severe service disruption.

The aviation regulator also said the "primary cause" of the disruption was IndiGo's failure to make "adequate arrangements" to meet revised staffing, duty-time and rostering requirements under the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules.

The regulator also pointed to gaps in passenger care, stating that IndiGo did not provide mandatory facilities or information to travellers affected by cancellations, delays or denied boarding, which violates passenger-rights rules.

8. But, in a big relief, the DGCA granted IndiGo's Accountable Manager and Chief Executive Officer a one-time 24-hour extension to submit their response to the Show Cause Notice issued on December 6 over large-scale operational disruptions and observed non-compliances.

9. The DGCA extended the deadline only until 6:00 pm on December 8 and made it clear that no further extensions would be allowed. The regulator cautioned that failure to submit a complete and comprehensive reply within the extended timeline will result in the regulator proceeding ex parte, based on the available records.

10. To help affected passengers, IndiGo announced automatic refunds for all cancelled bookings and a full waiver on cancellation or rescheduling charges for travel between December 5 and 15. The Ministry of Civil Aviation also directed the airline to clear all pending refunds by 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 7.