Hyderabad Airport Receives Bomb Threat For 3 Flights Amid Disruptions Due To Indigo Fiasco

MENAFN - Live Mint) Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) of Hyderabad issued a statement about a bomb threat email that was received on 7 December. The bomb threat mail was sent to Hyderabad airport customer support ID for three flights all which landed safely, ANI reported.



6E 7178 from Kannur to Hyderabad - Landed safely at 10:50 pm on 7 December

LH 752 from Frankfurt to Hyderabad - Landed safely at 2:00 am on 8 December. BA 277 from Heathrow to Hyderabad. Landed safely at 5:30 am on 8 December.

According to the airport authorities, standard safety protocols were initiated for all three aircrafts. This bomb threat comes at a time IndiGo flight delays and cancellations continue to cause unsettlement among passengers. The past six consecutive days of mammoth cancellations and operational hiccups. The aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers, seeking an explanation within 24 hours of the receipt of the notice.

Although the airline sought extension of response period but the DGCA granted time till 6:00 PM of 8 December. DGCA held the airline accountable for large-scale operational disruptions in recent days and pointed to "significant lapses in planning, oversight and resource management."

Nationwide flight disruptions were reported at major airports with Telangana's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Telangana's capital being the worst hit. As many as 400 IndiGo flights were cancelled on 7 December.

The worst hit, Telangana's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad, saw 115 flights cancelled today, with 54 arrivals and 61 departures affected.

According to a statement from the Delhi Airport, at least 59 departures and 50 arrivals,s totalling 109 flights, have been cancelled today.

Kolkata saw at least 76 flights affected, with 53 departure cancellations and 23 arrivals cancelled. According to a statement from NSCBI Kolkata airport, 14 departures out of 43 between midnight and 10 AM today have been cancelled. Of the 17 arrivals scheduled, 2 had been cancelled, and 2 flights had been delayed by more than 30 minutes.

Ahmedabad, another major urban centre for air travel, saw relatively low cancellations at 27 flights, with 16 arrivals and 11 departures cancelled. However, the airport also clarified that there were "no issues in terminal and airside," with passenger facilitation handled. Out of a combined 226 arrivals and departures scheduled, atleast 33 per cent of IndiGo flights stood cancelled.

In Pune, around 25 flights have been cancelled today, including those that were supposed to go across the country. Alongside, due to airline operational disruptions, Indigo has informed that 18 flights at Pune Airport have been cancelled on December 8.

Meanwhile, in the northeast region, Agartala airport saw 6 IndiGo flights cancelled, including those scheduled to depart for Kolkata, Delhi, Guwahati, Bangalore and Imphal.

In South India, Trichy airport saw five arrivals and six departures cancelled, with only one arrival and three departures operating till Sunday afternoon.