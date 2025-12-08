Instantly Confirm IRCTC Tatkal Tickets: The Easiest And Fastest Method

Tatkal Ticket Booking Tips: Are you also preparing to book a Tatkal train ticket? Are you waiting for the Tatkal window to open at 10 AM and wondering how to get a confirmed ticket this time? If yes, don't worry. Today, we've brought you some easy tips that can be very helpful for your Tatkal ticket booking. Here are the tips...

Keep Preparations Ready in Advance

The first rule for Tatkal ticket booking is to be prepared in advance. Passengers should have their name, age, ID, and payment details ready beforehand. This way, as soon as the Tatkal window opens, you don't waste any time and can start the booking process immediately.

Use the IRCTC Master List

IRCTC provides a feature called the Master List. In this, you can save the details of yourself and your family members, such as name, age, seat preference, and even meal choices if needed, through Aadhaar Based Authentication. This feature saves a lot of time during ticket booking.

Opt for Fast Payment Options

Time is of the essence in Tatkal booking. Therefore, choose fast payment options like UPI or the IRCTC wallet. If you have money pre-loaded in the wallet, the payment processing is instant, and the chances of getting a confirmed ticket increase.

Look for Alternate Routes and Less Crowded Trains

If you are not getting a seat on the main route or your preferred trains, focus on alternate routes or less crowded train options. Railways often run special trains during festivals and holidays. Being a little flexible at such times can help you get a confirmed ticket.

Take Advantage of IRCTC Tatkal Magic Autofill

In today's digital age, using the Chrome extension 'IRCTC Tatkal Magic Autofill' is a smart move. It automatically fills in your pre-saved details into the form. This means you don't have to type every detail yourself while booking, which saves your time and increases your chances.

Other Options for Tatkal Booking



Always maintain a fast and stable internet connection.

If you don't get a ticket, have a backup plan with another train or date. Log in on both your mobile and computer or laptop to try booking.