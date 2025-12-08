Dhurandhar Actor Akshaye Khanna's Negative Roles: Humraaz To Chhaava Check Here

Dhurandhar is rocking the box office. It's been 3 days since the movie's release, and it's ready to enter the 100 crore club. Akshaye Khanna's work in the film is getting a lot of praise. Akshaye has wowed audiences with negative roles before too

Director Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar is a box office hit. Akshaye Khanna's role as the dacoit Rahman is getting all the attention. He has played villains before. Let's look back.

In this year's film Chhaava, Akshaye Khanna played Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. His role was loved. Made on a 130 crore budget, the film earned 809 crores.

In the 2022 film Drishyam 2, Akshaye Khanna played IG Tarun Ahlawat, a character with grey shades. Made on a budget of 70 crores, this film did business of 345 crores.

In the 2016 film Dishoom, Akshaye Khanna played a bookie named Rahul Kabiraj. The film, made on a budget of 55 crores, did business of 119.58 crores.

In Akshaye Khanna's 2008 film Race, his character's name was Rajiv Singh, who had grey shades. This movie, made on a budget of 46 crores, did business of 103.45 crores.

The 2002 film Humraaz was Akshaye Khanna's first negative role. He played an amazing part. Made on a 15 crore budget, the film did business of 29 crores.

Akshaye Khanna plays a negative role in Dhurandhar. The film grossed 60 crores in 2 days. The sequel, Dhurandhar 2, has been announced for a March 2026 release.