Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt To Tanya Mittal-Female Contestants Without Makeup Check Unseen Photos

The Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale took place on the night of December 7th. The show has found its winner. This time, 18 contestants entered on the first day, and 2 wild-card contestants were added. Out of a total of 20 contestants, 9 were women.

35-year-old Natalia entered 'Bigg Boss 19' on day one and was evicted on day 21. She is an actress, singer, and TV personality.

Bollywood actress and P activist Farhana Bhatt was part of the show from the first day to the last. She is 28 years old.

25-year-old Tanya Mittal is an entrepreneur and social media influencer. She was part of the show from the first day until the finale.

Actress and director Malti Chahar is 35. She made a wild card entry on day 42 of 'Bigg Boss 19' and was evicted on day 102 due to the fewest votes in a mid-week eviction.

21-year-old TV actress Ashnoor Kaur was the youngest contestant on 'Bigg Boss 19'. She entered on day one but was removed on day 98 for attacking Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank.

Bollywood-TV actress and lawyer Kunickaa Sadanand entered 'Bigg Boss 19' on day one and was evicted on day 91 due to receiving the fewest audience votes.

Bhojpuri film and TV show actress Neelam Giri entered 'Bigg Boss 19' on day one and was evicted on day 77 due to the fewest votes. She is currently 28 years old.

29-year-old Nehal Chudasama was the winner of Miss Diva Universe 2018. She is also an actress and model. She became a contestant on 'Bigg Boss 19' on day one and was evicted on day 63.

33-year-old Nagma Mirajkar is a dancer and social media influencer. She entered the show as a contestant on day one and was eliminated on day 21.