Honour Run 2025: 2,500 Runners In Jaipur Pay Tribute To Armed Forces Veterans (WATCH)

Jaipur witnessed a strong display of patriotism and public participation on Sunday as the Honour Run 2025 was held at the historic Albert Hall in the heart of the Pink City. The event was organised to pay tribute to India's armed forces veterans and to honour their courage, sacrifice and service to the nation. More than 2,500 runners from different walks of life took part in the run, turning the city centre into a moving symbol of national pride.

Participants included civilians, serving soldiers, retired defence personnel, para-athletes and professional runners. The runners competed in three categories--the 21 km half-marathon, the 10 km run and the 5 km run. The atmosphere was energetic as large crowds gathered early in the morning to cheer the participants.

The event was flagged off by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. He was joined by Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Army Commander of the Sapta Shakti Command, and Admiral Madhvendra Singh (Retired), along with several senior civil and military officials. Their presence added importance to the occasion and highlighted the close bond between the armed forces and the public.

Speaking on the occasion, senior officers emphasised the role of the armed forces in safeguarding the nation and said such events help strengthen respect for veterans and their families. They also praised the large public turnout, saying it reflected the deep sense of gratitude that citizens feel for the country's soldiers.

The Honour Run 2025 was organised under the theme“Ek Daud Veeron Ke Naam”, which translates to a run dedicated to warriors. The theme aimed to remind the younger generation of the sacrifices made by soldiers in protecting the nation's freedom and security.

Prize money

Prize money worth Rs 22.7 lakh was distributed among the winners across various categories. The prizes were meant not only to reward athletic performance but also to promote fitness, discipline and a spirit of service among the youth. Organisers said the strong participation showed growing public interest in fitness and national service.

The iconic Albert Hall and nearby roads were decorated with national flags and banners for the occasion. Volunteers, traffic police and emergency services worked together to ensure that the event was conducted smoothly and safely. Medical teams were also deployed along the route as a precaution.

Many participants said they joined the run to express their respect for the armed forces. Several runners carried small national flags, while some wore T-shirts with messages of gratitude for soldiers and veterans. Families and school children were also seen cheering along the route.

The Honour Run 2025 concluded with a small felicitation ceremony where winners were awarded medals and certificates. Organisers thanked the Sapta Shakti Command, the state administration and the people of Jaipur for their full support in making the event a success.

The run once again showed how sport, discipline and patriotism can come together to honour those who serve the nation with dedication and courage.