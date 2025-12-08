Kesari 2 To Housefull 5: 10 Major Bollywood Sequels That Stormed Box Office In 2025

As 2025 comes to a close and 2026 is just around the corner, let's look back. In 2025, several Bollywood movie sequels were released, and they completely bombed at the box office. This list includes sequels from stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn

Akshay Kumar's film Kesari Chapter 2, a sequel to the 2019 movie Kesari, was released this year. With a budget of 150 crores, it only earned 144.35 crores.

Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer Housefull 5, the fifth in the franchise, also released this year. It didn't impress at the box office. Made on a 240 crore budget, it earned 248.80 crores.

Aditya Roy Kapur-Sara Ali Khan's multi-starrer Metro In Dino didn't perform well. With a 47 crore budget, it earned 68.29 crores. It was a sequel to the 2007 film Life in a Metro.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2 also failed at the box office. With a 60 crore budget, the film only earned 29 crores. It was a sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak.

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's Son of Sardaar 2 was a box office disaster. With a 150 crore budget, it earned just 60.90 crores. It was a sequel to the 2012 film Son of Sardaar.

Andaz 2, starring Ayush Kumar, Akisha Vats, and Natasha Fernandez, was a disaster. With a 20 crore budget, it earned only 54 lakhs. It was a sequel to the 2003 film Andaz.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's War 2 was a super flop. Made with a 400 crore budget, it earned 351 crores. The film was a sequel to the 2019 hit, War.

Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt's Baaghi 4, the fourth in the franchise, was a flop. It had an 80 crore budget and earned 66.39 crores.

Jolly LLB 3, the third in the franchise, was released this year. Starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, it had a 120 crore budget and earned 166.06 crores, failing to impress.

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's De De Pyaar De 2 also released this year. A sequel to the 2019 film, it had a 150 crore budget and collected only 98.85 crores.