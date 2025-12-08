Bigg Boss 19: Finalists' Earnings-Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal To Pranit Know How Much Did 4 Finalists Take Home?
Gaurav Khanna has become the winner of 'Bigg Boss 19'. Besides Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Bhatt, Amaal Malik, Tanya Mittal, and Pranit More reached the finale. The winner got ₹50 lakh as prize money.
TV actor Gaurav Khanna reportedly got ₹17.5 lakh per week in 'Bigg Boss'. In 15 weeks, he earned about ₹2.63 crore. He got ₹50 lakh prize money, totaling around ₹3.13 crore. He also won a car worth about ₹14 lakh.
Farhana Bhatt was the first runner-up of 'Bigg Boss 19'. She reportedly earned ₹2-4 lakh per week. She was on the show for 15 weeks, earning between ₹30 lakh and ₹60 lakh.
RJ and comedian Pranit More were in 'Bigg Boss 19' for 15 weeks. He reportedly earned ₹1-2 lakh per week, totalling ₹15-30 lakh for the season.
Entrepreneur and influencer Tanya Mittal reportedly earned about ₹3 lakh per week in 'Bigg Boss'. She was on for 15 weeks, taking home around ₹90 lakh from the show.
Music composer Amaal Malik was the second most expensive contestant on 'Bigg Boss 19'. He reportedly earned about ₹8.5 lakh per week. He was on for 15 weeks, taking home about ₹1.28 crore.
