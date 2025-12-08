Delhi 'Woman Burglar' Turns Out To Be Man: 24-Year-Old Nabbed After 14-Day Chase

A bizarre burglary in Delhi's Mohan Garden has ended with the arrest of a 24-year-old man who disguised himself as a woman to dodge CCTV cameras. The accused, Saurabh Kumar, was caught after a two-week chase by the Dwarka police.

The Heist That Sparked the Hunt

The case began on November 16, when a Mohan Garden resident returned home after a night away to find his jewellery, watches and handicam missing. A theft case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered immediately.

CCTV Reveals a 'Masked Woman' But There Was a Twist

Investigators scanning CCTV footage noticed two people, a masked man and what appeared to be a masked woman, entering and exiting the house. But as officers followed the pair across multiple cameras and locations for 14 days, they spotted inconsistencies in the woman's gait and posture.

That's when suspicion grew: the“woman” wasn't a woman at all.

Tech + Local Inputs Crack the Case

DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said local informers identified one of the men as Saurabh Kumar. Surveillance suggested he was active around Dabri, frequenting several hideouts in Mohan Garden and Ranhola.

Police finally received a tip-off that Saurabh would be at Ambedkar Park in Uttam Nagar around 6:30 pm. A trap was laid, he tried to flee, but officers caught him after a brief chase.

Repeat Offender With an Associate Still at Large

Police later learned that Saurabh had a criminal history, including burglary in 2022 and an Arms Act case. He admitted during questioning that he and his associate, Sumit, had been committing thefts across Dabri and Uttam Nagar.

His arrest has helped crack 10 cases of theft and snatching across the Dwarka district.

Stolen Goods Recovered

From Saurabh's possession, police recovered:



A pair of silver anklets

A handicam Five stolen mobile phones

Police are now searching for his associate, Sumit, who remains on the run.