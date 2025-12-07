MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) NEC Orchestrating Future Fund Invests in PopID, Inc. to Accelerate Global Expansion of Biometric Payment Solutions and Launch a Strategic Collaboration

TOKYO, Japan - Dec 4, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Orchestrating Future Fund (*1), an ecosystem-based corporate venture capital (CVC) fund, has invested in PopID, Inc. (PopID), a U.S.-based provider of face authentication payment services. The investment strengthens NEC's position in next-generation digital transactions by combining its world-leading biometric authentication technology with PopID's rapidly growing payment platform.

Together, NEC and PopID aim to establish a new global standard for secure, seamless, and privacy-centric digital transactions, delivering convenience for consumers and efficiency for businesses.

Strategic Value of the Investment

The new funding builds on PopID's recent Series C round in May 2025, led by Verifone, a leader in North American in-store payment terminals, along with Visa, Cultivate Next (Chipotle's venture arm), Commerce Ventures, PayPal, and additional leading companies. The funding enables the full-scale rollout of Verifone terminals compatible with PopID across North America.

By investing at this pivotal stage, NEC will accelerate the adoption of biometric payments, extending the global reach of its secure authentication technologies. This partnership supports NEC's vision of creating flexible, resilient, and sustainable digital societies.

PopID's Growing Presence and Customer Value

PopID has quickly scaled its platform to more than 1,000 merchants across the United States, including major quick-service chains such as Whataburger and Steak 'n Shake. Through the PopID app, users register their face and can complete payments at participating stores-without the need for cards, cash or phones. This provides a faster and touch-free checkout experience, while NEC's biometric technology ensures strong data protection by converting face data into non-reversible templates.

For consumers, the result is a secure, convenient, and hygienic way to pay. For merchants, PopID increases throughput and revenue while also reducing transaction fees by supporting debit, credit, and ACH payment rails.

NEC's Biometric Leadership

NEC's face authentication technology has consistently ranked No. 1 in accuracy in benchmark tests conducted by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) (*2). With operations spanning more than 50 countries, NEC is advancing the social implementation of face authentication across payments, retail, and enterprise services."The NEC Orchestrating Future Fund invests in startups that are pioneering new markets with cutting-edge technologies and innovative business models," said Shigeki Wada, Corporate SVP, NEC Corporation. "PopID's advanced payment service contributes to the global adoption of face authentication payments and aligns with NEC's vision of creating flexible, resilient, and sustainable societies. Together with PopID, we will accelerate our efforts to create new social value."

PopID Comment

"We are excited to work with NEC, a global leader in biometric authentication technology, to bring the full biometric experience-from entry to payments-to stadiums and theme parks around the world," said John Miller, CEO of PopID and Chairman of the Cali Group.

*1) NEC Orchestrating Future FundAn ecosystem-type corporate venture capital fund in which multiple companies that share NEC's vision of the future of society, "NEC 2030VISION," participate.

*2) Ranked No. 1 multiple times in the face authentication benchmark test by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).



*The results by NIST do not imply endorsement of any system, product, service, or company by the U.S. government.

About PopID

PopID is a Los Angeles-based provider of consumer-initiated biometric identity and payment technology. Its platform enables face or palm verification so people can check in access loyalty, place orders, and complete transactions at participating locations. PopID uses opt-in enrollment, and it integrates with common point-of-sale and payment systems to fit existing workflows. The company's goal is to provide a universal gateway for identity across everyday interactions-from entry to checkout. To learn more about PopID and its offerings, visit .

About NEC

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of“Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at .

Source: NEC CorporationSectors: Cards & Payments, FinTech