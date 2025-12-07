EBRD's First Vice President To Visit Egypt For Strategic Talks
Guyett will be accompanied by Matteo Patrone, EBRD Vice President for Banking; Mark Davis, Managing Director for the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean (SEMED) region; and Reem El Saady, Deputy Head of Egypt.
During the visit, Guyett is expected to meet with Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Transportation, Industry and Internal Trade, Kamel al-Wazir; Minister for Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation and EBRD Governor, Rania Al-Mashat; and Minister for Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Karim Badawi.
Egypt received around €1.5bn in EBRD investments in 2024-the highest level in the SEMED region-with 80% directed to the private sector and 50% supporting green projects.
“The country is one of the EBRD's most important partners in the Mediterranean region, given its strategic location, dynamic private sector, and young, fast-growing population. The EBRD is fully committed to supporting long-term, sustainable growth aligned with Egypt's ambitions and strategic priorities,” the Bank said.
The EBRD's investment priorities in Egypt focus on promoting a more inclusive economy, accelerating the green transition, and enhancing competitiveness by supporting private-sector growth and strengthening governance frameworks.
Egypt is a founding member of the EBRD. Since the start of the Bank's operations in the country in 2012, the EBRD has invested more than €13.8bn across 209 projects.
