Over 30 Homes Damaged Or Destroyed By Bushfire In Australia's Tasmania

More than 30 homes have been damaged or destroyed by a bushfire in the Australian island state of Tasmania, with evacuated residents advised that it is not safe to return.

Authorities on Sunday night said that 19 homes had been destroyed and another 14 had been damaged by the fire in the small coastal town of Dolphin Sands, located 105 kilometres northeast of Hobart, the state capital.

Tasmania's Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner, Jeremy Smith, said at a press conference that over 120 assets, including outbuildings, garages and electricity infrastructure, had sustained damage.

The fire had been contained as of Monday morning local time, according to the Tasmania Fire Service, but residents who evacuated the area have been warned it is not yet safe to return due to the threat posed by forecast damaging winds of up to 100 kilometres per hour.

Incident Controller Michael Goldsmith said on Monday that hazardous trees, damaged infrastructure and debris could still cause serious harm.

An updated emergency warning issued on Monday said that fire investigation and hazard identification activities were underway.

Anyone who remained in Dolphin Sands has been advised to continue monitoring conditions and be ready to act if the situation escalates.

Tasmania Police said that emergency services were checking on the welfare of residents who stayed behind and ensuring they had necessary supplies.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Disaster payments have been activated under joint Commonwealth-state arrangements for the LGAs of Central Coast, Mid Coast, Upper Hunter, Muswellbrook, Warrumbungle and Dubbo, providing emergency accommodation, essential-needs support and loans for businesses and farmers. Community donations have already surged, with local centres overwhelmed by offers of food, clothing and temporary housing.

More than 50 bushfires were burning across New South Wales as of Monday.

Authorities have warned of a high-risk bushfire season during Australia's summer months from December to February, with increased chances of extreme heat across large parts of the country following several relatively quiet years.