UAE Doctors Warn Of Winter Illnesses, Urge Residents To Get Checked Before Travel

With winter travel picking up and flu season already underway, UAE clinicians are calling on residents to take pre-travel consultations more seriously.

Doctors highlighted a simple check-up can prevent holiday disruptions, unexpected medical emergencies, and exposure to infections that are more common abroad than in the UAE.

Travel medicine experts point to global data from PubMed Central showing that 22–64 per cent of international travellers fall ill during or after a trip - a figure clinicians in the UAE say is especially concerning as families head to colder, crowded destinations.

'Don't fly without a plan'

At International Modern Hospital Dubai, Dr Mahmoud Medhat said health systems worldwide are signalling extra caution for the winter season, particularly for people with chronic conditions.

He stressed that vulnerable groups - including children, the elderly, and those with asthma, diabetes or cardiovascular illnesses - must be vigilant.

“Health authorities worldwide emphasise that winter travel requires extra caution, especially for vulnerable groups such as children, older adults, and individuals with chronic illnesses like asthma, diabetes, or heart and lung diseases.

“Getting the seasonal flu vaccine and covid-19 booster (when indicated) remains the strongest protection. For seniors, pneumococcal vaccines may also be advised.

“Ensuring adequate sleep, hydration, balanced nutrition, and controlling underlying conditions (e.g., using inhalers for asthma, maintaining glucose levels) is also crucial,” he added.

Health authorities also recommend minimising contact with anyone showing respiratory symptoms.

“A pre-travel consultation helps adjust medications, check vaccine status, and issue necessary letters for medical equipment,” added Medhat.

The medic pointed out how travellers should prepare intentionally before they leave home.“Before travel, update vaccinations, including flu and covid-19 as recommended. Prepare a travel health kit that includes masks, hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes, fever medication, and basic cold remedies. Check the destination's health situation, including outbreaks or surges in respiratory infections. Plan for clean, well-ventilated accommodation and avoid overly crowded itineraries.”

What to do at airports, planes and tourist spots

Crowded terminals, aircraft cabins and tourist hotspots all increase the risk of viral spread, said Dr Birjis Shaikh, Specialist Internal Medicine at Aster Cedars Hospital & Clinic Jebel Ali.

She emphasised that most travellers underestimate how easily infections circulate in shared spaces.

“Before travel one must check health advisories, update vaccines, pack masks/sanitiser, carry medical documents and regular medicines. During travel, wear a mask in crowded places, sanitise hands often, keep distance from sick individuals, avoid touching your face, and stay hydrated.”

“At airports and in crowded queues, wear a mask, sanitise hands often. Inside the aircraft and in close seating use a mask, clean tray table/armrest, sanitise often. Crowded tourist spots and public transport - which can lead to higher exposure (to viruses) - must be avoided at peak times, while maintaining social distance, and sanitise often with alcohol-based sanitisers,” added Shaikh.

Food safety, cold weather and chronic illnesses

UAE travellers often focus heavily on respiratory viruses - but stomach infections and unsafe food choices can also derail a trip, said Dr Athira Jayaprakash Engoor of NMC Medical Centre.

She warned that immunity and chronic disease management should begin before boarding a flight.

“Take the chronic medication as recommended by doctors and make sure all the health parameters are good. Be careful regarding the food while traveling as it is one of the main sources of infection for gastroenteritis and other stomach related ailments. Try to avoid uncooked foods like juices and already cut fruits exposed to the environment. Try to eat freshly cooked hot meals.

"It is better to go for trusted food places with good online reviews rather that eating all the available street foods. For respiratory infections, focus on wearing mask and maintaining hand hygiene. People with chronic respiratory problems like Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) should avoid very cold climates," added Engoor.