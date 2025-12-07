Amir Awards Al Wajbah Decoration To Bulgarian Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met in his office at the Amiri Diwan on Sunday, December 7, 2025, the Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria to Qatar, Plamen Stankov Delev, who called on the Amir to greet on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.The Amir granted the the Al Wajbah Decoration to the Bulgarian Ambassador in recognition of his role in contributing to strengthening bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Bulgaria, wishing him success in his future missions and further progress and prosperity in relations between the two countries.

For his part, the Bulgarian Ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Amir and to the state officials for the cooperation he received that contributed to the success of his work in the country.