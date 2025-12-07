Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enemies Strike Zaporizhzhia Region, Explosions Heard In Regional Center

2025-12-07 05:06:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy is attacking the Zaporizhzhia region. At least three strikes occurred," Fedorov wrote.

Information about the damage and casualties is being clarified.

The sounds of explosions were heard in some areas of Zaporizhzhia. Monitoring channels reported the launch of guided aerial bombs from the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region towards the regional center and the Zaporizhzhia district.

Residents are urged to remain in safe places until the air raid alert is lifted.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders carried out 649 strikes on 23 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours.

UkrinForm

