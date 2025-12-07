Rights Group Seeks UN Intervention After Awami League Ban In Bangladesh

MENAFN - IANS) Paris, Dec 8 (IANS) A leading international human rights organisation wrote to the United Nations Special Rapporteur, raising alarm over the ban imposed on Bangladesh's Awami League party and the suspension of its registration by the country's Election Commission.

In its complaint to the Office of the UN Special Rapporteur on the Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and of Association, Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) called for urgent international attention and intervention to restore democratic processes in the country.

The rights body stated that the ban imposed on Awami League by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government on May 12 under the country's Anti-Terrorism Act, and the subsequent suspension of the party's registration, have effectively paralysed all its political activities. It added that these measures, which include restrictions on assemblies, protests, publications, and social media activity, have prevented the party from participating in the February 2026 elections in Bangladesh.

Highlighting an extensive crackdown on Awami League leaders, activists, and supporters, the JMBF warned that the ongoing suppression of the party and its supporters represents a serious assault on civil and political rights, including the freedoms of assembly, association, expression, and participation in elections.

Citing independent monitoring findings, the rights body noted that over 350,000 individuals affiliated with the party have faced politically motivated cases, and at least 130,000 individuals have been arrested since the fall of the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government.

“Operations such as 'Operation Devil Hunt' and nationwide police drives have targeted peaceful protesters, flash rallies, and party meetings, creating a climate of fear and repression. The interim government has defended its actions by citing national security and ongoing trials under the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act,” the JMBF stated.

The rights body stressed that the“use of anti-terrorism legislation to suppress political opposition violates international human-rights standards, undermines political pluralism, and threatens the democratic process.”

The JMBF called on the Bangladeshi authorities to lift the blanket ban on the Awami League and its affiliated wings, or at least amend it so that peaceful political activity, assembly, and expression by party members or supporters are permitted, in line with international human rights standards.

It urged the dismissal or review of all "politically motivated or arbitrary charges and detentions" against party members and its affiliated wings, especially those arrested for peaceful protests, flash rallies, or expressing support for the party.