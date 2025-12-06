Western Union Plans To Launch Stable Card And Its Own Cryptocurrency

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Western Union Announces Stablecoin and Digital Asset Strategy to Address High-Inflation Markets

Western Union is advancing its digital asset initiatives by planning to introduce a stable card and issuing its own cryptocurrency, targeting economies with soaring inflation rates. These developments align with the company's broader strategy to move beyond traditional cross-border payments and harness blockchain technology for innovative financial solutions.



Western Union aims to launch a stable card to protect remittance value in high-inflation countries like Argentina.

The company plans to issue its own digital coin to leverage its global distribution network, particularly in emerging markets.

The upcoming stablecoin will be built on the Solana blockchain, utilizing the US Dollar Payment Token (USDPT). Western Union is developing the Digital Asset Network (DAN), set to launch in early 2025, connecting through multiple on-ramp and off-ramp providers.

Key Takeaways

Western Union's Strategic Move into Digital Assets

Western Union has revealed plans to develop a suite of digital currency solutions designed to mitigate the erosive effects of hyperinflation on remittances. During the UBS Global Technology and AI conference, CFO Matthew Cagwin disclosed that the company's new stable card aims to protect users in countries like Argentina, where annual inflation can reach 250–300%. In such environments, remittances can lose nearly half their value within a month, diminishing the worth of funds sent across borders.“Imagine a family in the US sending $500 home, only for it to be worth $300 after a month,” Cagwin remarked, emphasizing the value proposition of the stable card as an effective hedge against currency depreciation.

In addition, Western Union is venturing into native digital currency issuance. Cagwin emphasized that their extensive global presence-spanning over 200 countries-gives them a strategic advantage in introducing their own coin, especially in emerging markets where remittances are a vital part of the economy. The company plans to control the economic and compliance aspects of this digital asset, aiming to grow its adoption regionally and globally.

The company's digital asset ecosystem will be underpinned by the Digital Asset Network, expected to be operational by mid-2025. This platform will interconnect Western Union with four key on-ramp and off-ramp providers, enabling seamless digital asset transactions across jurisdictions.

As for the technical foundation, Western Union confirmed that its upcoming stablecoin settlement system will be built on the Solana blockchain. The currency, known as USDPT, will revolve around the US dollar and is slated for launch in the first half of 2026. It will be distributed via partner exchanges, reflecting a strategic move to integrate blockchain-based solutions into mainstream remittance flows.

Further signaling its crypto ambitions, Western Union has filed a trademark application for“WUUSD,” indicating plans to develop a comprehensive suite of crypto services, including wallets, trading features, and stablecoin payment solutions. The application is currently under review, setting the stage for broader crypto integration within its financial services offering.

