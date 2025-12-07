Amazon Egypt Expands Storage Capacity Amid Rising Demand, Local Manufacturing Boom

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt has endured one of the most challenging economic periods in its recent history over the past two years. Surging inflation and sharp exchange-rate volatility have reshaped consumer behaviour, pushing households to prioritise essential goods over discretionary spending. According to Omar Elsahy, General Manager of Amazon Egypt, this shift has been clearly reflected in purchasing trends on Amazon.

“Demand for essential goods, particularly food items and basic household products, has grown tremendously,” Elsahy told Daily News Egypt.“Our priority was to strengthen our presence in these categories to ensure that Egyptian families could access the essentials they rely on every day.”

At the same time, he noted, an unexpected trend has taken hold: a significant rise in the availability and quality of locally manufactured products. Egyptian factories and artisans have increased production across sectors such as apparel, home goods and personal accessories, offering high-quality items at more accessible prices.

“The rise of local manufacturing has been transformative for Egyptian e-commerce,” Elsahy said.“Customers are increasingly choosing local products not just for price, but for quality and uniqueness. Supporting these entrepreneurs is part of Amazon's DNA, hence our dedicated storefronts and programmes for Egyptian SMEs. When local sellers succeed, customers get better selection, communities flourish, and the digital economy grows stronger. Despite economic challenges, this vibrant seller community has contributed significantly to e-commerce growth over the past three years.”

Elsahy revealed that Amazon's storage footprint in Egypt has now expanded to more than 100,000 cubic metres.“This includes our main fulfilment centres in 10th of Ramadan and on the Suez Road, supported by several additional operational sites run through local partners.”

One of the newest facilities, he added, offers storage capacity equivalent to ten football fields, underlining Amazon's long-term investment in Egypt's digital infrastructure.“These expansions are not a temporary reaction to rising demand. They are part of a forward-looking strategy to prepare for the next three years of growth.”

Much of this strategy is rooted in Egypt's progress in financial inclusion, logistics development and its advancing digital economy, all critical to enabling faster, more reliable e-commerce operations.

Since Amazon launched in Egypt in 2021, collaboration with government authorities has intensified. Elsahy described it as a“shared vision” aimed at strengthening the digital economy and empowering local manufacturers and sellers.

He noted that the Prime Minister's meeting with Amazon's global CEO in April served as a progress review to ensure that expansion plans align with the government's digital-transformation and financial-inclusion agenda.“Government support has been crucial,” he said.“It facilitated licensing, enhanced the regulatory environment and enabled smoother business operations.”

Amazon has also broadened cooperation with chambers of commerce and SME-support programmes, integrating hundreds of factories and companies into its seller network. As a result, more Egyptian products are reaching wider audiences on Amazon.

Financial solutions have become an increasingly important part of Amazon's customer offering in Egypt. The company has expanded payment options through strategic partnerships with financial-service providers including Valu and several banks.

“Egyptian customers are looking for flexibility in how they pay, particularly for higher-value purchases,” Elsahy explained.“Our collaborations allow customers to spread payments over time, making more products accessible to more people.” These partnerships have introduced innovative tools, especially during major sale events such as the White Friday Sale-including 0% interest instalments, buy-now-pay-later options and exclusive discounts for specific bank cards.

“Every investment decision we make centres on customer needs,” he emphasised.“We continuously evaluate these collaborations to ensure they help customers get what they need, when they need it, at prices they can afford. That is the lens through which we view all our business decisions.”

Addressing speculation about robots, drones and other futuristic technologies, Elsahy clarified that most of Amazon's innovation happens behind the scenes. Visible tools-such as warehouse robots or drone delivery-are not what ultimately define service quality.“What truly elevates the customer experience is faster fulfilment, higher accuracy and better availability.”

Despite economic volatility, Elsahy remains optimistic.“Egypt has tremendous potential, with strong customer demand across many categories. We grow thoughtfully, but never before we are ready to deliver a great customer experience.” His closing message reflects Amazon's global philosophy:“Every decision begins with one question, does it serve the customer? If the answer is yes, we move. If not, we wait.”