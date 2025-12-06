Clear Street Aims For $1012B IPO Amid Crypto Treasury Challenges

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Clear Street Prepares for $10-12 Billion IPO Amid Shifting Crypto Treasury Dynamics

Clear Street, a prominent New York-based brokerage known for its active role in crypto treasury financing, is gearing up for an initial public offering that could value the firm between $10 billion and $12 billion. The IPO, potentially as soon as next month, will be led by Goldman Sachs, according to sources familiar with the matter. However, the launch may be delayed until January, as market conditions and valuation negotiations continue to develop.

Founded in 2018, Clear Street gained prominence during the crypto surge fueled by corporate treasury strategies centered around Bitcoin acquisition. Major firms like MicroStrategy have amassed substantial BTC holdings, with Clear Street underwriting large-scale equity and debt offerings to support these initiatives. Its underwriting services have facilitated the raising of over $91 billion in equity, debt, and mergers and acquisitions transactions in 2023 alone, including deals involving influential crypto advocates such as Anthony Pompliano and Vivek Ramaswamy.

The firm's involvement in high-profile crypto strategies extends to serving as an underwriter for Trump Media and Technology Group, which aims to establish a Bitcoin treasury of its own. This diverse activity underscores Clear Street's central role in the evolving crypto financial ecosystem. Its website highlights the firm's extensive underwriting experience, emphasizing its contribution to major financial undertakings in the crypto space.

Clear Street's key performance metrics. Source: Clear Street website

Crypto Treasury Model Faces Growing Challenges

Despite its IPO ambitions, the viability of the crypto treasury model that propelled Clear Street's growth is under mounting pressure. Since early October, Bitcoin's price has declined approximately 30%, and Strategy's share price has fallen by 60% over the past six months. Many smaller crypto treasury firms now trade at discounts relative to their holdings, restricting their capacity to issue new stock and acquire additional Bitcoin-the core mechanism that fueled their expansion during previous bullish periods.

A recent report by Galaxy Research highlights how these firms are entering a“Darwinian phase,” as the traditional financial engineering that once amplified gains begins to dissolve. The report notes,“For treasury companies whose equities had been serving as leveraged crypto trades, the shift has been intense. The same mechanisms that magnified upside have now exacerbated downside.”

A Broader Shift in Crypto Market Activity

In 2023, the US's initial public offerings have surged, with approximately 316 companies raising around $63 billion - the highest since 2021. Notably, crypto assets are increasingly attracting attention from institutional investors. Last month, Grayscale Investments filed an S-1 to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, adding to the wave of crypto firms seeking public listings. In September, crypto custody company BitGo also pursued a US listing, while Gemini, managed by the Winklevoss twins, debuted on Nasdaq shortly after submitting its IPO documentation.

As the market navigates these shifts, the timing and success of Clear Street's upcoming IPO will serve as a barometer for the resilience of the crypto treasury strategy amid broader macroeconomic and market pressures.

