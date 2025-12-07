403
“Welcome to St. Petersburg!” Roadshow Opens New Horizons for Cooperation with Muscat’s Tourism Market
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) On December 7, a large-scale presentation event dedicated to the tourism potential of St. Petersburg was held in Muscat, the capital of the Sultanate of Oman. The “Welcome to St. Petersburg!” Roadshow was organized by City Tourist Information Bureau of St. Petersburg with the support of the St. Petersburg Tourism Development Committee and aims to strengthen the Northern Capital’s position as an attractive destination for tourists from the Middle East region.
The event took place at the prestigious Sheraton Oman Hotel (5*) and attracted a wide audience of professionals: representatives of travel companies specializing in international outbound tourism, government agencies, tourist information centers, industry associations, and the media. This enabled a direct dialogue between key players in the Russian and Omani industries, focused on developing mutually beneficial cooperation.
St. Petersburg was represented at the presentation by leading tour operators registered in the Unified Federal Register, as well as representatives of the hotel industry, cultural institutions, and tourism infrastructure. They presented exclusive products and destinations relevant to and adapted to the needs of the Middle East market—from cultural, educational, and event programs to family and business tourism.
The business portion of the program included a dynamic presentation of the Northern Capital’s tourism potential: detailed coverage of transport logistics, the quality of the hotel facilities, the variety of excursion routes, and a rich cultural program were provided. Particular attention was paid to services and offers tailored to guests from the Middle East, taking into account their preferences and cultural characteristics.
The second session was held in the format of an interactive workshop and business networking platform, where St. Petersburg tourism industry specialists held a series of personal meetings with colleagues from Muscat. This format allowed for meeting with a large number of potential partners, discussing prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation, and outlining concrete plans for future work. The day concluded with an atmospheric dinner featuring a cultural program and a prize drawing from the St. Petersburg participants, which facilitated the strengthening of personal connections and informal interactions in a friendly atmosphere.
The “Welcome to St. Petersburg!” roadshow in Muscat was an important step toward deepening tourism and cultural ties between Russia’s northern capital and the Sultanate of Oman. It aims to generate sustainable interest in St. Petersburg as a highly competitive tourist destination and significantly increase tourist flows from the Middle East.
Detailed information about the project and tourism opportunities in St. Petersburg is available on the official websites:
