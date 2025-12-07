The Ohio State University's Caleb Downs Named Winner Of Lott IMPACT Trophy Presented By Allied Universal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caleb Downs from The Ohio State University has been named winner of the Lott IMPACTTrophy presented by Allied Universal. A junior safety for the Buckeyes, Downs is a reigning national champion and previous Lott Trophy finalist. He led the Buckeyes to another Big Ten title with the most interceptions and fourth most tackles in America's top defense.

The announcement was made today at the 22nd annual Lott IMPACT Trophy Award event held at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach, Calif. Televised nationally on the CBS Sports Network, the awards presentation was hosted by Rick Neuheisel, renown football coach and analyst, alongside CBS Sports reporter, Jordan Giorgio.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy presented by Allied Universal is awarded annually to the best defensive player in college football who exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.

Other finalists for the 2025 Lott IMPACT Trophy presented by Allied Universal included C.J. Allen (University of Georgia), Rueben Bain (University of Miami), and Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech University).

Downs joins James Laurinaitis (2008) as the second winner of the Lott IMPACT Trophy presented by Allied Universal from The Ohio State University.

The four finalists were presented with commemorative Axia watches.

Previous Winners of the Lott IMPACT Trophy

2024 - Travis Hunter, University of Colorado

2023 - Junior Colson, University of Michigan

2022 - Will Anderson Jr., University of Alabama

2021 - Aidan Hutchinson, University of Michigan

2020 - Paddy Fisher, Northwestern University

2019 - Derek Brown, Auburn University

2018 - Josh Allen, University of Kentucky

2017 - Josey Jewell, University of Iowa

2016 - Jabrill Peppers, University of Michigan

2015 - Carl Nassib, Penn State University

2014 - Eric Kendricks, University of California, Los Angeles

2013 - Anthony Barr, University of California, Los Angeles

2012 - Manti Te'o, Notre Dame

2011 - Luke Kuechly, Boston College

2010 - J.J. Watt, University of Wisconsin

2009 - Jerry Hughes, Texas Christian University

2008 - James Laurinaitis, The Ohio State University

2007 - Glenn Dorsey, Louisiana State University

2006 - Dante Hughes, University of California, Berkley

2005 - DeMeco Ryans, University of Alabama

2004 - David Pollack, University of Georgia

About the Lott IMPACT Trophy

The Lott IMPACT® Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, is awarded annually to the nation's top defensive player, who also exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. Each week the nation's top defensive player is determined by a panel of Lott Trophy board members, former players and coaches, as well as members of the media along with an online fan vote. For more information on The Lott IMPACT Trophy visit: .

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit .

