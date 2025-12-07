Opay Appoints Former Citigroup Managing Director James Perry As CFO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Dec. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPay, a leader in emerging market digital banking headquartered in Singapore, has appointed James Perry as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective December 1, 2025.James Perry will oversee OPay's financial strategy planning, capital structure management, and investor relations, reporting to the CEO.









James Perry holds a bachelor's degree in Finance and International Business from Pennsylvania State University. With over 25 years of experience in finance and investment banking, Perry has built his career across international financial centers such as Singapore and Hong Kong. Prior to joining OPay, he served as Managing Director at Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Ltd. and was CFO at fashion e-commerce platform Zilingo. During his 22-year tenure at Citigroup, he led the Asia-Pacific Technology Investment Banking division, where he directed and executed numerous influential mergers, acquisitions, and capital market transactions for technology companies.

OPay welcomes James Perry. The company believes his exceptional international finance experience will provide strong support for OPay's global strategic expansion and operational excellence.

