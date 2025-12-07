Coffee With Q Appoints Legal Industry Veteran Amy Angelo As Legal News Correspondent

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amy Angelo is a Litigation Support Specialist and Founder of Angelegal, LLC, bringing more than 17 years of experience across civil, family, and criminal law.

Dallas, TX, Dec. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffee With Q, the fast-growing news platform spotlighting business leaders, legal experts, and industry innovators, today announced the appointment of Amy Angelo as its newest Legal News Correspondent.

Amy Angelo is a Litigation Support Specialist and Founder of Angelegal, LLC, bringing more than 17 years of experience across civil, family, and criminal law. Since 2008, she has supported high-stakes legal teams nationwide, managing complex cases from intake through trial and serving as a critical force behind successful litigation outcomes.







Amy Angelo

Amy Angelo Legal News Correspondent at Coffee With Q

Angelo has served as Director of Paralegal Programs at Mass Torts Made Perfect, where she trained and educated legal professionals through national conferences and webinars. Her background as an industry speaker and educator has made her a trusted voice within the legal community.

In her current role at Angelegal, Angelo partners with solo practitioners and small law firms to provide advanced litigation support, including legal research, drafting, case management, and trial preparation. Her work enables attorneys to maximize efficiency, reduce operational strain, and focus on client advocacy.

At Coffee With Q, Angelo will collaborate closely with Rene Perras, Co-Founder and Head of Legal News, to expand the platform's coverage of legal developments, litigation trends, and expert-driven reporting.

“Amy brings a rare combination of deep legal experience, clarity, and communication skill,” said Rene Perras.“Her insights will strengthen our legal news vertical and bring tremendous value to our audience.”

Coffee With Q continues to grow its editorial team as part of its mission to spotlight timely, relevant, and impactful stories across business, law, and innovation. Angelo's appointment reflects the platform's commitment to elevating subject-matter expertise and delivering high-quality news content.

About Coffee With Q

Coffee With Q is a media platform dedicated to storytelling, expert interviews, and news reporting across business, legal, and technology sectors. Founded by Qamar Zaman and Rene Perras the show brings forward thought leaders, innovators, and changemakers through conversational journalism and data-driven insights.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results may differ. Coffee With Q provides educational and informational media content and does not offer legal or financial advice.

Media Contact

Coffee With Q Media

Email:...

Website: