Jordan, Iraq Discuss Industrial Cooperation, Customs Issues

Baghdad, Dec. 7 (Petra) – Jordan Ambassador to Iraq Maher Tarawneh met on Sunday with Iraqi Minister of Industry and Minerals Khalid Battal to discuss ways to develop bilateral relations and prospects for cooperation in the industrial sector, as well as customs duties and exemptions, within the framework of the joint committee responsible for these matters.According to a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Industry, Tarawneh emphasized Jordan's keenness to strengthen cooperation and joint work in the industrial sector, praising the complementary nature of the market between the two countries, which contributes to increased investment opportunities and economic growth.For his part, the Iraqi minister called for discussions between members of the Jordanian-Iraqi committee to address this matter and related issues, noting that the market between Iraq and Jordan is complementary and enhances industrial and economic cooperation between the two sides.