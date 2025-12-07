403
Mongolian Envoy Commends 50 Years Of Solid Partnership With Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Mongolia's Ambassador to Kuwait Sergelen Purev affirmed on Sunday that his country takes great pride of the deep-rooted and strong partnership with the State of Kuwait.
Ambassador Purev made this statement at a reception hosted by Mongolia's embassy in Kuwait on the occasion of their National Day and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Kuwait.
The ceremony was attended by Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Ambassador Johar Hayat, along with senior officials and several members of the diplomatic corps.
Ambassador Purev noted that the relation between the two countries have been built on trust, mutual respect, and an ambitious partnership.
He expressed his appreciation to the leadership of Kuwait, represented by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah for their continued support for the relations between the two countries.
Mongolia represents a promising partner for Kuwait in the field of food security, he said, noting that in October his country started exporting meat to Kuwait.
"We are pleased that Mongolian products have already become available in the local market," he added.
He revealed that both sides are currently working on commencing exports of beef and live livestock, expressing hope that shipments will begin next month.
He pointed to the embassy's efforts to expand the scope of meat exports to Qatar and Bahrain through Kuwait.
Moreover, he expressed Mongolia's deep appreciation to the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, for its development projects in Mongolia
He indicated that both countries are working to launch direct flights in the near future.
Ambassador Purev concluded that his country looks forward to a new phase of cooperation and business ties, including in digital and technological and air aviation domains. (end)
