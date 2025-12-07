403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait's Charity Opens New Clinic In Darfur To Serve Displaced People
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Dec 7 (KUNA) - The Kuwait-based Patients Helping Fund Society announced on Sunday opening a new field clinic in the Tawila area of North Darfur State to offer healthcare services to displaced people there.
In statements to KUNA, the Fund's field office coordinator in Tawila, Mohammad Ahmad said that the clinic's opening is part of a two-month emergency plan aimed at addressing healthcare gaps in the displace people camps and alleviating pressure on local health facilities.
For his part, the Fund's North Darfur office director Dafallah Al-Fatih said that the new clinic, the third of kind by the society in North Darfur, was opened in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).
He noted that the Kuwaiti Fund would continue collaboration with humanitarian partners to address the urgent health needs of displaced people in displacement camps in North Darfur.
He added that the clinic serves hundreds of families who have recently arrived in the area after fleeing from the city of El-Fasher. (end)
mam
In statements to KUNA, the Fund's field office coordinator in Tawila, Mohammad Ahmad said that the clinic's opening is part of a two-month emergency plan aimed at addressing healthcare gaps in the displace people camps and alleviating pressure on local health facilities.
For his part, the Fund's North Darfur office director Dafallah Al-Fatih said that the new clinic, the third of kind by the society in North Darfur, was opened in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).
He noted that the Kuwaiti Fund would continue collaboration with humanitarian partners to address the urgent health needs of displaced people in displacement camps in North Darfur.
He added that the clinic serves hundreds of families who have recently arrived in the area after fleeing from the city of El-Fasher. (end)
mam
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment