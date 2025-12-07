403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed a recent United Nations (UN) resolution to extend the mandate of the UN refugee agency (UNRWA) by three more years until 2029.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) said that the consumer price index (inflation) went up 2.39 percent on an annual basis in August, while it inched up 0.07 percent compared with July.
KUWAIT - Kuwait's Naval Force will conduct live-fire exercises as part of Union 25, in conjunction with the Air Force and the Interior Ministry's General Directorate of Coast Guard, from December 9th to 11th, between 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM local time.
DUBAI - Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) has won four awards from the International Business Magazine for its leading role in the energy sector, adherence to safety criteria and safeguarding the environment.
KUWAIT - Mongolia's Ambassador to Kuwait Sergelen Purev affirmed that his country takes great pride of the deep-rooted and strong partnership with the State of Kuwait.
KUWAIT - Minister of Information, Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Almutairi affirmed significance of promoting tourist enterprises in the State of Kuwait.
KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait Embassy in Poland took part in an international charity bazaar sponsored by Polish First Lady Marta Nawrocka.
KHARTOUM - The Kuwait-based Patients Helping Fund Society opened a new field clinic in the Tawila area of North Darfur State to offer healthcare services to displaced people there.
KUWAIT - The Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of nine suspects of various nationalities found in possession of assorted narcotics and psychotropic substances during a series of security operations targeting multiple locations.
KUWAIT - Kuwaiti jockey Ali Al-Khorafi won the silver medal in the individual equestrian jumping competition of the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) Asian Championships held in Pattaya, Thailand.
RIYADH - Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi expressed the GCC states' denunciation and condemnation of statements made by Iranian officials against the GCC states.
GAZA - Health authorities in Gaza affirmed the death of six Palestinians and the injury of 17 others due to the continued Israeli occupation's escalation against Palestinians.
GAZA - A Palestinian man was killed and two others were injured by the Israeli occupation forces' fire near the town of Azzun, east of Qalqilya in the West Bank.
CAIRO - The Arab League condemned in strong terms "the ugly crimes" perpetrated against civilians in the city of Kologi in the Sudanese State of Kordofan.
ISLAMABAD - At least 12 militants were killed by security forces in an operation in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, said the military.
NEW DELHI - At least 25 people were killed and six others injured in a massive fire that broke out in a nightclub in west India's North Goa, according to local media. (end)
ibi
