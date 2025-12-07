Indigo Seeks More Time To Reply To DGCA Notice Over Flight Chaos

IndiGo has requested more time to respond to a Show Cause Notice issued on December 6, following a major disruption that affected its flight network across the country. The airline confirmed that it had received the notice from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and requested more time to submit a full reply.

In a letter to the regulator, Isidre Porqueras Orea, IndiGo's Accountable Manager and Chief Operating Officer, sought an extension. "We request your good offices to kindly grant us an extension of time at least till 1800 hours tomorrow (i.e. 08.12.2025), or such other extended period to reply as deemed fit," he wrote in the official reply.

DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice Over 'Significant Lapses'

The DGCA issued the Show Cause Notice to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers after widespread cancellations and delays triggered anger among passengers nationwide. The aviation regulator said the airline had shown "significant lapses in planning, oversight and resource management", resulting in large-scale operational breakdowns.

In its notice, the aviation regulator said the "primary cause" of the disruption was IndiGo's failure to make "adequate arrangements" to meet revised staffing, duty-time and rostering requirements under the newly implemented Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules.

The DGCA said these lapses amounted to prima facie non-compliance with the Aircraft Rules, 1937 (Rule 42A), and relevant Civil Aviation Requirements concerning crew duty hours, flight time limits and rest periods.

The regulator also pointed to failures in passenger care, stating that IndiGo did not provide the required facilities or information to affected travellers after cancellations, delays, or denied boarding, which is a breach of passenger rights rules.

The notice directed the IndiGo CEO to respond within 24 hours and explain why enforcement action should not be taken. "You are hereby directed to show cause within 24 hours of receipt of this notice as to why appropriate enforcement action should not be initiated against you under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rules and Civil Aviation Requirements for the above-mentioned violations," it said.

If no reply is submitted, the DGCA said it may decide the matter ex parte.

IndiGo Initiates Refunds, Works on Network Stabilisation

To address concerns about pending passenger refunds, IndiGo announced automatic refunds for all cancelled bookings and a full waiver on cancellation or rescheduling charges for travel between December 5 and 15. The Ministry of Civil Aviation also ordered the airline to clear all pending refunds by 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 7.

Operational issues continued on Sunday, with at least 400 IndiGo flights cancelled. The airline said it aims to stabilise its network by December 10. CEO Pieter Elbers stated that the airline is recovering from the disruption and plans to operate about 1,650 flights as it deals with the impact of the new FDTL rules. Major airports, including Hyderabad, Kolkata and Delhi, reported the highest concentration of cancellations as the situation continued to affect thousands of passengers across India. (ANI)

