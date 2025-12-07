SBI Green Marathon Season 6 Arrives In Kolkata With Over 5,000 Runners

The SBI Green Marathon Season 6 arrived in the cultural capital of India, Kolkata, after inspiring cities across India--from Lucknow to Chandigarh, Bhopal, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, and Guwahati. The NKDA Football Ground in New Town came alive at dawn, transforming into a vibrant arena of runners, families, fitness enthusiasts, and sustainability champions, ready to run for the planet, according to a press release from SBI.

Set against the charm of Kolkata's evolving green landscapes and its timeless spirit, the marathon echoed the event's core philosophy -- "Run for a Greener India." The city's rich legacy of community participation, coupled with its growing focus on wellness and environmental responsibility, made the morning truly special. Over 5,000+ participants -- including avid runners, students, families, running clubs, and spirited contingents from the Indian Army and Defence Forces -- came together with one shared purpose: to run not just for personal goals, but for a cleaner, healthier tomorrow.

Dignitaries Reaffirm Sustainability Mission

The marathon was proudly flagged off by respected dignitaries - Niraj Kumar Panda - Chief General Manager - Kolkata Circle, Rajesh Kumar - General Manager - Network 1, Sanatan Mishra - General Manager - Network 2, Teekam Singh Gehlot - General Manager - Network 3, Sunil Kumar Singh - MD & CEO SBI DFHI Ltd, Surya Narayan Panigrahi - General Manager - DA, Shri Bikram Tripathy - General Manager - ACVO, Biresh Kumar - General Manager - GMU, Maheshwar Narain Prasad - General Manager - SAMRO, Manoranjan Panda - General Manager - CCGRO East, Debashish Mitra - General Manager - CAO, Rajeev Ratna Srivastava - General Manager, SBIL - reaffirming the Bank's mission to inspire communities across the nation to embrace sustainability and well-being.

An Eco-Conscious Race Experience

Staying committed to its green-first approach, the SBI Green Marathon ensured an eco-conscious race experience from start to finish: - Organic T-shirts, plantable bibs, and reusable cloth goodie bags encouraged runners to adopt low-waste practices. - Black alkaline water, a unique hydration initiative, supported endurance and post-run recovery. - Waste Management Partner Skrap led waste segregation, recycling, and responsible disposal--with a comprehensive sustainability report to follow.

Uniting Kolkata for a Powerful Mission

The morning's energy was taken to the next level by Mirchi RJ Neel & RJ Mohar, whose engaging commentary, fun interactions, and unbeatable crowd connection kept motivation high from start to finish.

From the 5K to the 10K to the half marathon, the AIMS-certified runs brought Kolkata's diverse running community together -- defence forces, marathoners, fitness groups, students, and first-time runners -- all moving in harmony toward one powerful mission: a greener India.

The routes around New Town offered a unique blend of wide stretches, fresh morning air, and the city's signature blend of nature and modernity -- perfectly capturing Kolkata's balance between progress and sustainability.

A Proud Milestone in a 17-City Journey

With every stride, Kolkata showcased its commitment to environmental awareness, holistic fitness, and community-driven action. From the inspiring flag-off to the eco-friendly post-run celebrations, the city marked yet another proud milestone in the marathon's 17-city journey.

As the SBI Green Marathon Season 6 moves ahead to its next destination, Kolkata stands tall -- reminding us that every step, every run, and every heartbeat counts for a Greener India. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)