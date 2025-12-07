Bittensor's First TAO Halving Scheduled For December 14: What It Means

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin Halving Sets Stage for Bittensor's First Supply Reduction

As Bitcoin completes its fourth halving cycle, the decentralized project Bittensor is preparing for its inaugural halving event, marking a significant milestone in its development. Set for around December 14, the event will halve the issuance of its native token, TAO, reducing daily supply from 7,200 to 3,600 tokens. This move aligns with the project's goal of capping the total token supply at 21 million, mirroring Bitcoin 's fixed supply limit.

Analysts from Grayscale Research regard the upcoming halving as a pivotal step in Bittensor's evolution, emphasizing its progression toward a mature network with limited scarcity-driven tokenomics. The supply schedule closely resembles Bitcoin's, which is often viewed as a key factor in potential long-term value appreciation for digital assets with finite issuance.

TAO follows a supply schedule similar to Bitcoin's. Source: Grayscale Research

Investors and participants within the digital asset ecosystem view capped supplies as a potential catalyst for increased value, especially as adoption grows and demand for tokens rises. Unlike pre-mined tokens or fiat currencies with unlimited supply, assets with hard caps may offer better long-term scarcity value and investment appeal.

In May, Cointelegraph reported on Bittensor during an interview with Chris Miglino of DNA Fund, one of the prominent backers heavily involved in the network. Miglino highlighted the importance of their AI compute fund, which is tightly integrated into the TAO network, underscoring how traditional financial actors are increasingly engaging with decentralized AI platforms.

An Ecosystem of Subnets Driving Growth

Grayscale describes Bittensor's subnets as analogous to“Y Combinator for decentralized AI,” with each subnet functioning like a startup developing specialized AI services. Currently, more than 100 subnets are listed on CoinGecko, with a combined market cap exceeding $850 million. Data from Taostats, which tracks Bittensor's ecosystem, indicates 129 subnets with an estimated valuation nearing $3 billion.

The growth of Bittensor subnets. Source: CoinGecko

The rapid expansion underscores a rising demand for decentralized AI infrastructure, as developers seek scalable, community-driven solutions for building new AI models and applications. Miglino suggests that decentralized AI could emerge as blockchain's most impactful use case since Bitcoin, driven largely by this burgeoning interest.

The ecosystem has attracted significant venture capital, with Inference Labs recently closing a $6.3 million funding round to support Subnet 2, an AI marketplace for inference verification within Bittensor. Additionally, xTao, an infrastructure developer providing tools and services for Bittensor, began trading publicly on the TSX Venture Exchange in July, highlighting growing institutional and retail investor interest in the space.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.