Structure Therapeutics To Report Data From ACCESS Clinical Program Of Oral Small Molecule GLP-1 Receptor Agonist, Aleniglipron, On December 8, 2025
To access the live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations page of the company's website at To access the call by phone, participants should visit this link to receive dial-in details. The webcast will be made available for replay on the company's website beginning approximately two hours after the live event. The replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.
About Structure Therapeutics
Structure Therapeutics is a science-driven clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative oral small molecule treatments for chronic metabolic conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Utilizing its next generation structure-based drug discovery platform, the Company has established a robust GPCR-targeted pipeline, featuring multiple wholly-owned proprietary clinical-stage oral small molecule compounds designed to surpass the scalability limitations of traditional biologic and peptide therapies and be accessible to more people living with obesity around the world. For additional information, please visit .
