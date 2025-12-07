Nation's First Nonprofit Business Directory Desibiz Launches To Empower Small Businesses Nationwide
Edison Mayor Sam Joshi formally launched the website, praising DesiBiz as a "much-needed platform to promote entrepreneurship in our community." Mayor Joshi noted that the directory will expand economic opportunity and give businesses a dedicated space to showcase their services, events, and achievements.
The launch garnered significant state-level recognition. Governor Phil Murphy sent a congratulatory letter acknowledging the platform's importance, while the New Jersey Senate and General Assembly issued an official citation honoring IAWEA and the DesiBiz launch.
"DesiBiz is built by Indian Americans for all businesses who want to reach Indian American community" said IAWEA Founder Dr. Nimisha Shukla. "This ensures that the platform reflects local needs and supports business growth in our community."
IAWEA President Attorney Kim Gill emphasized the platform's inclusive mission: "DesiBiz welcomes all business owners-men and women, Indian American and non–Indian American-to list their products and services. Our mission is to build a broad, inclusive network that strengthens the entire community."
Central New Jersey Vice President Dr. Ohri and Event Chair Rachna Soin also addressed attendees, highlighting the importance of a locally built, affordable, and accessible directory for small businesses.
Platform Features:
DesiBiz offers businesses comprehensive tools to grow their presence, including:
Affordable business listings for under $2 per month
Job posting capabilities
Photo album uploads to showcase products and services
Direct access to the Indian American community through a trusted, centralized platform
The site recorded approximately 40 business registrations on launch day, with continued growth expected as awareness spreads throughout the community.
About IAWEA:
The Indian American Women Entrepreneurs Association is dedicated to supporting and empowering entrepreneurs through networking, resources, and community-building initiatives. DesiBiz represents IAWEA's commitment to creating accessible tools that drive economic opportunity for small business owners. For more information about DesiBiz or to register your business, visit .
