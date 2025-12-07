Rally House Breaks Company Online Sales Record After Electric Sports Weekend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LENEXA, Kan., Dec. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House is thrilled to announce that the company has achieved the largest single-day online sales total in its history. Fueled by an extraordinary combination of high-stakes sports moments and early holiday shopping energy, Rally House saw online sales soar more than 50% year-over-year, marking a historic milestone for the brand and showcasing the company's commitment to customers, fans, and partners.

Fans across the country turned to Rally House in huge numbers as multiple major sports events collided including the Indiana Hoosiers winning the Big Ten Conference Championship, the Texas Tech Red Raiders winning the Big 12 Conference Championship, Inter Miami's MLS Cup win, and the global buzz created by the World Cup Draw. Rally House also recorded its strongest single-day online sales totals ever for the Indiana Hoosiers and Texas Tech Red Raiders, underscoring the intensity and passion surrounding these programs as they head into the College Football Playoff. Rally House also had a front row seat at both the Big Ten and Big 12 Conference Championship games as they were providing gear to fans on-site at both events over the weekend, which contributes to their recent success and growth in the industry.

This surge highlights a core truth: when sports hit their biggest moments, fans count on Rally House to celebrate. Whether it's conference championships, championship-level soccer, or the excitement of world football, Rally House continues to be the trusted destination for officially licensed gear that lets fans rep their team with pride. Combined with strong holiday traffic, yesterday's performance demonstrates Rally House's growing role in helping fans gear up for every big moment from the stadium to the gift list.

As Rally House expands its national footprint and strengthens its online presence, the company continues to prove that no retailer responds faster or more enthusiastically to the pulse of the sports world. Yesterday's record-breaking results stand as a testament to the unmatched energy of Rally House customers and the company's commitment to delivering the best selection for every fan, everywhere.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned retailer that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 300+ locations across 27 states.

