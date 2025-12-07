URS Invests In Yellow Visa, Acquiring 40% Stake To Accelerate AI-Driven Immigration Automation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Yellow Visa, a Washington, D.C.-based law firm and global mobility company specializing in immigration, visa, and cross-border mobility matters, today announced a strategic growth investment from URS, a UAE-based private equity capital firm. URS has acquired a 40% equity stake in Yellow Visa for an undisclosed sum. The investment positions Yellow Visa to scale its platform and deepen its automation capabilities for U.S. and global visa filings.

Yellow Visa is building a new standard for immigration processing through AI automation, including advanced workflow systems, expedited filing support, and the integration of expert-level language models to strengthen petition drafting, evidence organization, and case strategy. The company's mission is to reduce friction in complex immigration pathways by combining legal intelligence with modern machine learning infrastructure.

URS is a private investment vehicle headquartered in the UAE, focused on venture- and growth-stage opportunities across high-impact technology platforms. The firm's investment reflects growing demand for compliant, scalable, and precision-driven immigration services powered by artificial intelligence.

This capital infusion will be used to expand Yellow Visa's engineering team, enhance AI-based adjudication response tools, and accelerate product adoption across new markets. Yellow Visa projects that the expanded platform and distribution strategy will drive revenues exceeding USD 60 million over the next 24 months. These projections are based on internal operational models and market growth assumptions.

Quote from URS

“Yellow Visa sits at the intersection of legal infrastructure and artificial intelligence, where the next generation of global mobility will be built,” said Olexandr [Alex] Luk'Yanov, sole owner of URS.

“We believe their approach to automating visa preparation and strengthening case outcomes with expert AI tools addresses a massive and underserved market. This is the kind of platform that can scale globally with real impact.”

Quote from Yellow Visa

“This investment is a major step forward for Yellow Visa and for the future of immigration processing,” said Tasia Gomide, Interim CEO of Yellow Visa.“URS brings long-term capital, strategic alignment, and a deep understanding of how technology can transform regulated industries. With this partnership, we are expanding our AI automation engine to deliver faster filings, stronger petitions, and a more predictable client experience at scale.”

About Yellow Visa

Yellow Visa is a Washington, D.C. based law firm and global mobility firm specializing in U.S. and international immigration, visa strategy, and cross-border mobility solutions. Yellow Visa is also advancing AI-powered automation for visa and residency filings through intelligent systems that streamline document preparation, optimize evidentiary presentation, and support high-volume case execution with precision and compliance. Yellow Visa's platform is designed to serve global mobility clients and legal partners seeking faster, smarter pathways through complex immigration systems.

About URS

URS is a UAE-based private equity and venture investment firm that backs technology companies solving high-value problems in regulated and high-growth markets. URS partners with founders and management teams to scale platforms with durable economics, strong compliance frameworks, and global potential.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including projected revenues and growth expectations. These statements are based on current assumptions and internal estimates and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Yellow Visa and URS undertake no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change.