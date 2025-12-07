Wisdomtree Introduces EPXC: Tokenized Options-Income Fund On The Blockchain

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) WisdomTree Launches Onchain Options Strategy Fund, Marking a Milestone for Tokenized Asset Management

Global asset manager WisdomTree has introduced a pioneering digital asset fund that embeds traditional options strategies within a blockchain framework. This development highlights the ongoing integration of conventional financial tactics with decentralized infrastructure, expanding investment opportunities for both institutional and retail participants.



WisdomTree's new digital fund employs a systematic put-writing approach to generate income while hedging against market downturns.

The fund, trading under the token ticker EPXC, is accessible to both traditional investors and crypto-native users due to its tokenized structure.

The initiative underscores WisdomTree's commitment to tokenization, with a portfolio of 15 funds across multiple blockchain networks. The move aligns with industry trends where traditional financial giants are increasingly embracing blockchain-based products, especially in response to the growing prominence of stablecoins.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: None explicitly, but the fund is associated with the tokens EPXC and WTPIX.

Sentiment: Positive

Price impact: Neutral. The introduction of a tokenized options strategy broadens access but is unlikely to immediately affect market prices.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. Investors should consider the strategic role of put-writing funds within diversified portfolios.

Market context: This launch reflects a broader shift toward onchain financial strategies amidst rising institutional interest in tokenized assets and the expansion of blockchain-enabled investment products.

WisdomTree has launched the Equity Premium Income Digital Fund, a novel vehicle that brings onchain implementation of a traditional options strategy. The fund tracks the performance of the Volos US Large Cap Target 2.5% PutWrite Index, which employs a systematic approach of selling cash-secured put options to generate income. Instead of directly writing options on the S&P 500, the strategy uses contracts tied to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, earning premiums as the seller of options. This approach offers investors a predictable income stream and a potential buffer against market declines, making it attractive for those cautious about volatility or downside risk.

Accessible to both institutional and retail investors, the fund's tokenized structure allows faster settlement and increased transferability. WisdomTree's head of digital assets, Will Peck, emphasized that this launch aims to give investors greater choice in executing onchain strategies, advancing the firm's broader initiative into tokenized assets.

As one of the early movers in tokenization, WisdomTree currently operates 15 funds across Ethereum, Avalanche, and Base, including a highly active tokenized government money market fund with assets exceeding $730 million. The firm also launched a tokenized private credit fund in September, which has seen rapid inflows, showcasing its proactive stance in embracing blockchain technology.

While traditional banks like Goldman Sachs and BNY Mellon have recently entered the space with tokenized money market funds, industry participants see these developments as a response to the increasing dominance of stablecoins, which are now widely used as cash equivalents across digital asset markets.

