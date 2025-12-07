Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rio Nightlife Guide For Sunday, December 7, 2025


2025-12-07 03:11:57
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Marcelo D2 launches his new album "Manual Prático do Novo Samba Tradicional" at Brava Arena Jockey (20:00), Daniela Spielmann, Silvério Pontes & Antônio Guerra perform "Coração Brasileiro" at Blue Note Rio (19:00), traditional Sunday samba roda at Carioca da Gema (19:30), and roots samba at Rio Scenarium (19:00). Links for details and tickets are below.

Top Picks Tonight Marcelo D2: Lançamento "Manual Prático do Novo Samba Tradicional" - Brava Arena Jockey (20:00)
  • Why picked: Rap and samba fusion pioneer celebrates his latest album with high-energy tracks blending traditional samba and modern beats-vibrant show ideal for expats exploring Rio's evolving musical scene.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Praça Santos Dumont, 1, Gávea
  • Tickets: Eventim - Marcelo D2
Daniela Spielmann, Silvério Pontes & Antônio Guerra - "Coração Brasileiro" - Blue Note Rio (19:00)
  • Why picked: Trio delivers heartfelt Brazilian standards and originals in an elegant jazz club-sophisticated fusion of bossa nova and MPB perfect for expats enjoying refined Copacabana evenings.
  • Start: 19:00
  • Address: Avenida Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" co
Samba do Domingo - Carioca da Gema (19:30)
  • Why picked: Lapa's landmark house offers a communal Sunday roda with live percussion and vocals-authentic, relaxed energy for expats winding down the weekend with carioca rhythm.
  • Start: 19:30
  • Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" com/show
Roots Samba Sunday - Rio Scenarium (19:00)
  • Why picked: Antique-filled Centro venue hosts lively roots samba-blending history, dance, and warmth for expats' engaging Sunday finale.
  • Start: 19:00
  • Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" co
Also notable
  • Eva - Beco das Garrafas (19:00) - Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana. Intimate bossa nova set; href="" target="_blank" co.
  • Pedra do Sal Roda de Samba (19:00 onward) - Largo Pedro do Sal, Centro. Free spontaneous street samba; check local guides.
Suggested route

Centro/Lapa: Start at Rio Scenarium (19:00) for roots samba, then 10-minute walk to Carioca da Gema (19:30)-historic district flow.

Gávea → Copacabana: Marcelo D2 at Brava Arena (20:00), then 20–30 minutes to Blue Note (19:00 onward) for "Coração Brasileiro"-energetic to elegant transition.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Gávea, Lapa, Centro, and Copacabana; Metro reliable pre-midnight (Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos).
  • Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated rooms; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.

Listings gathered for Sunday, December 7, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.

