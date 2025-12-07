Rio Nightlife Guide For Sunday, December 7, 2025
-
Why picked: Rap and samba fusion pioneer celebrates his latest album with high-energy tracks blending traditional samba and modern beats-vibrant show ideal for expats exploring Rio's evolving musical scene.
Start: 20:00
Address: Praça Santos Dumont, 1, Gávea
Tickets: Eventim - Marcelo D2
-
Why picked: Trio delivers heartfelt Brazilian standards and originals in an elegant jazz club-sophisticated fusion of bossa nova and MPB perfect for expats enjoying refined Copacabana evenings.
Start: 19:00
Address: Avenida Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
-
Why picked: Lapa's landmark house offers a communal Sunday roda with live percussion and vocals-authentic, relaxed energy for expats winding down the weekend with carioca rhythm.
Start: 19:30
Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
-
Why picked: Antique-filled Centro venue hosts lively roots samba-blending history, dance, and warmth for expats' engaging Sunday finale.
Start: 19:00
Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro
-
Eva - Beco das Garrafas (19:00)
- Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana. Intimate bossa nova set; href="" target="_blank" co.
Pedra do Sal Roda de Samba (19:00 onward)
- Largo Pedro do Sal, Centro. Free spontaneous street samba; check local guides.
Centro/Lapa: Start at Rio Scenarium (19:00) for roots samba, then 10-minute walk to Carioca da Gema (19:30)-historic district flow.
Gávea → Copacabana: Marcelo D2 at Brava Arena (20:00), then 20–30 minutes to Blue Note (19:00 onward) for "Coração Brasileiro"-energetic to elegant transition.Getting around & quick tips
-
Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Gávea, Lapa, Centro, and Copacabana; Metro reliable pre-midnight (Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos).
Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated rooms; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
Listings gathered for Sunday, December 7, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.
Legal Disclaimer:
