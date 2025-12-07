BJP Slams Congress Over Navjot Sidhu's 'Rs 500 Crore For CM' Remark

BJP Hits Back at Congress Over 'Rs 500 Crore' Remark

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Sunday responded to the "Rs 500 crores" remark of Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu, saying that Congress has evidently reached a severe level of corruption from within.

Navjot Sidhu said on Sunday that they can transform Punjab into a golden state, but they do not have "Rs 500 crore" to give to any party and sit in the Chief Minister's chair.

Slamming Sidhu's remarks, BJP's Trivedi alleged that Congress has been totally engulfed in corrupt practices. "Today, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, a senior leader of the Congress party in Punjab and wife of former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, said that in the Congress party, anybody can only think of becoming Chief Minister if he has Rs 500 crores in his suitcase... It has become very clear that corruption has reached Congress to such a level that, from leaders to carders from the government to the party, Congress has been totally engulfed in corrupt practices..." Trivedi said.

'Direct Allegation Against Gandhis': BJP Spokesperson

Meanwhile, BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also slammed the Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi over the "500 crores" remark of Sidhu. "It is a direct allegation of corruption against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi...Today, it became clear that the corruption model of these two leaders is on the frontline...It means anyone who delivers a 'briefcase' or 'suitcase' full of Rs. 500 crores can become the Chief Minister..." he said.

He further said that the Congress party follows a model of corruption and feeds upon its own workers to live with high-end amenities. "It means that from Karnataka to Himachal, or any state, the Congress party only selects the person who can provide a briefcase of Rs. 500 crores to the Gandhi-Vadra family, as Chief Minister...It shows that their leadership model is a model of corruption, under which they loot their own workers to fund their lavish lifestyle...Now we understand why the Gandhi-Vadra family's standard of living didn't flinch at all these years after staying in the opposition for so long..." he added. (ANI)

