Prajakta Koli On Her Journey From Content Creator To Actor: 'It Anchored Me'

Prajakta Koli on Her Acting Journey

Content creator and actor Prajakta Koli, best known as the "MostlySane", took a moment to look back at her personal journey from digital creator to acting. Koli, who stepped into the world of entertainment nearly a decade ago through social media, believes content creation was the "anchor" of her success. She also reflected on auditioning for the popular Netflix show 'Mismatched".

Speaking to ANI, the actor shared, "Content creation anchored everything. I look back with a lot of gratitude because things were going well, and I was very happy. When the Mismatched audition came up, things were going well for me. I was very happy with the content I was doing."

Noting that she initially didn't enjoy the process of auditioning for acting roles, Koli opened up about how she was surprised by being on the radar of the show creators. "I don't think I would be able to do any of this if I didn't have that mental security in my mind. I think content creation has always grounded me in the midst of all the opportunities that come my way. So as grateful as I am for the newer doors opening for creators like me, I am also very grateful for the fact that that journey for me has been wholesome," she added.

'Mismatched' Success and Anniversary

It is worth mentioning that Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf starrer 'Mismatched' recently clocked five years since its debut. The coming-of-age romance, which follows Dimple and Rishi as they navigate the highs and lows of young love, has been a fan favourite since its first season.

Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf's undeniable chemistry, along with unforgettable tracks like 'Aise Kyun' and 'Ishq Hai', have made Mismatched a standout hit. Mismatched Season 3 came out in December last year.

On The Work Front

On the work front, Prajakta Koli will be next in Netflix's upcoming comedy series 'Single Papa'. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Hitesh Kewalya and Neeraj Udhwani, the show also features Kunal Kemmu, Manoj Pahwa, Neha Dhupia, and Ayesha Raza. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)