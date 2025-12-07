Sara Ali Khan Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput On Kedarnath's 7Th Anniversary

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan remembered the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on the seventh anniversary of her debut film Kedarnath. The actress also shared throwback photos from the movie's production.

Sara's Heartfelt Tribute

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara Ali Khan penned an emotional note thanking the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for encouraging her to remain "curious" and for introducing her to black coffee, trekking and mountain cuisine.

Titled '7 years to Kedarnath', Sara wrote, "If only I could go back to 2017 not to change a single moment but to relive, cherish and truly appreciate every nanosecond of that magical time. I miss it every day. But I really am grateful for all that it gave me and all that it taught me. And honestly, every time I go back to my favourite valley, it continues to give me, teach me, love me, nurture me and remind me of all that I have been given."

Sara Ali Khan also reflected on the impact Sushant had on her life, highlighting the various interests and passions they discovered or developed, likely during their time together. She was grateful for the experiences and lessons learned, including their love for black coffee, trekking, moon obsession, photography, and Pahadi cuisine. She appreciated Sushant's influence in sparking her curiosity and encouragement to keep learning.

She added, "My introduction to black coffee, the genesis of my love for trekking, the start of my moon obsession, true desire for the camera, gratitude to my audience and the realisation of my fondness for pahadi khana. Thank you, Sushant, for introducing me to all of this. But mostly thank you for reminding me to always be curious and always try and learn."

In the series of photos, Sara Ali Khan was seen posing with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara also shared throwback images from the film's production.

On The Work Front

Sara Ali Khan was recently seen in the musical romantic drama film, 'Metro... In Dino'. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film explored four distinct love stories of couples ranging from young to old and middle-aged, living in a metro, serving as a spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 film Life in a...Metro.

