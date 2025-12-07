Fit India Event In Varanasi Celebrates CWG 2030, Honours Guards

The 52nd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle unfolded on Sunday across more than 10,000 locations nationwide, with the nodal event held in the culturally vibrant city of Varanasi. The special edition also celebrated the contribution of Private Security Guards.

Themed around India's landmark achievement of winning the hosting rights for the Commonwealth Games 2030, the morning witnessed a powerful blend of fitness, culture and national pride. This edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle featured Private Security Guards as its special focus group, continuing the initiative's unique campaign of partnering with diverse professional communities across the country. Over previous editions, the movement has successfully engaged lawyers, doctors, government employees, nutritionists and several other groups, building a truly inclusive, community-driven fitness revolution.

Celebrating a Proud Milestone

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Today's mega event at the renowned Baranas Hindu University (BHU) is also a celebration of the proud milestone that Bharat is set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Also, for the first time today, revered personalities from music and culture have joined the event in Varanasi. Private security guards, who work tirelessly to keep society safe are also the special partners who joined alongside our athletes who are contributing every day to make our sports culture grow in leaps and bounds."

The morning event at BHU turned the lanes of Kashi into an energetic celebration of health, harmony and India's growing sporting stature. Citizens, athletes, cultural icons, private security personnel and students gathered at the BHU, taking the mass strength of the event to 1000 people. Besides cycling, activities like zumba, yoga and rope skipping were also organised this morning.

Dignitaries and Athletes Grace the Occasion

The special gathering of cultural stalwarts at the event included Daya Shankar Mishra, Minister of State for Ayush, Food Security & Drug Administration, Govt of Uttar Pradesh, Pandit Sajan Mishra - Padma Bhushan awardee and legendary vocalist of the Banaras Gharana, Sanju Sahaj - noted musician & Banaras Gharana tabla artist, Vishambhar Nath Mishra of - Mahant of the Sankat Mochan Temple, Shashi Bhushan Tripathi (Guddu Maharaj) - Pradhan Archak, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, alongside India's top athletes including boxer Amit Panghal, weightlifter Sunil Singh and freestyle wrestler Pooja Sihag, among others.

Leaders and Cultural Icons on Fitness and National Pride

Daya Shankar Mishra expressed his thoughts on the initiative, saying, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the altruistic and visionary Fit India Movement, which has transformed fitness into a nationwide people's movement. I also sincerely thank Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for initiating today's SOC and for continuously strengthening this movement through innovative and inclusive initiatives. Today's celebration truly reflects the spirit of a healthy, active and empowered New India."

Padma Bhushan Sajan Mishra added to the CWG 2030 excitement. "This is a very proud moment. We have even hosted the Asian Games here, and the Commonwealth Games are going to be held here in less than 5 years. Prime Minister Modi keeps saying that unless you stay fit health-wise, you cannot perform well. Cycling is also part of Fit India, so we should continue making such efforts," the music stalwart said.

Mahant Vishambhar Nath Mishra of Sankat Mochan Temple added, "There should be such activities in the city regularly. People are becoming lazy. If health is good, the country will be well too. Before the Commonwealth Games 2030, we also need to ensure fitness grows collectively in the nation."

Athletes Hail CWG 2030 Announcement

Celebrating India hosting the Commonwealth Games 2030, the event emphasised that a sporting nation also needs to be a fit nation. On India hosting the Commonwealth Games 2030, Amit Panghal, gold medalist at CWG 2022, said, "It's a great opportunity that we are going to host the Commonwealth Games, again after 2010. I think more sportspersons will get to participate and win more medals. Fitness initiatives like the Sundays on Cycle will also help inspire the youth to take up both fitness and sports and excel in them," Panghal added.

CWG 2022 bronze medalist Pooja Sihag mentioned, "It's great news that India will host the 2030 edition. My sports journey began when I watched the 2010 Commonwealth Games here. It's a great inspiration for the youth, and it will pave the way for India to host the Olympics. It will change the thinking of society as well." The freestyle wrestler also acknowledged the Prime Minister's constant support. "Narendra Modi has run the Fit India movement in a great way, and the Sports Authority of India has also been good support," Sihag added.

A Nationwide Fitness Revolution

While Varanasi remained the focal point, thousands of events were held simultaneously across India this morning. Over 4000 NaMo Fit India Cycling Clubs, along with lakhs of everyday citizens, organised the cycling drive and turned the initiative into a nationwide community-led fitness revolution.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) also ensured a strong nationwide footprint with the Fit India Sundays of Cycle activities held across its network of SAI Training Centres (STCs), including Kokrajhar in Assam, Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, Jagatpur and Badal in Punjab, Utlou in Manipur, Kargil in Ladakh and several others. It was also organised across several Khelo India Centres, including in Bhadrak, Jharsuguda and Dhenkanal, in addition to 23 SAI National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) across the nation.

The NaMo Cycling Clubs across Bikaner and Jaipur in Rajasthan also continued these events in significant numbers, taking forward the expansion of SundaysonCycles to the different parts of the country with the same vigour and energy. The SoC at Bikaner was joined by Union Minister Arjun Meghwal.

In the coming weeks, the mega event of the Sundays on Cycle will take place from Goa, Puducherry and Kolkata, respectively. Spearheaded by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, the movement is entering its first anniversary edition, scheduled on December 21 in Puducherry.

"In just one year, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative is being organised at more than 10,000 locations, connecting over 1 lakh people every week. From athletes and artists to actors and citizens, everyone has joined this movement," the Minister said.

