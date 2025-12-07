There Is An Urgent Need For A Reset In Our Society



Address by Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J Pierre, at the swearing-in ceremony, December 5, 2025.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

By Philip J. Pierre

I address you in the right mood, overjoyed and grateful to the people of Saint Lucia for electing the party that I have the honour to lead, the Saint Lucia Labour Party.

[Today] marks a historic achievement for the Saint Lucia Labour Party. It is the only party in Saint Lucia to have won a second consecutive term in the last 20 years and to increase both its share of the popular vote and the majority of parliamentary seats.

This show of trust and confidence will be the driver to putting people first. Together we will march forward with purpose, discipline and confidence as we strive to make our island the best place to live and work.

Allow me to thank the members of team labour for conducting a campaign, based on my administration's achievements from 2021, its policy proposals and its trusted leadership. My thanks also go out to the voting public for their recognition of the work done over the previous years and their belief in our ability to continue what we have started.

Our administration will continue to remember the vulnerable.

We cannot speak of preserving human dignity and a more equitable society if we are not prepared to address the basic needs of the vulnerable and differently able, so that everyone can have a dignified existence.

In our new term, we will continue to target interventions to those most in need.

We cannot develop a dual society where any demographic is allowed to go adrift. I speak to the disenchantment of some of our young males who are disengaged from the development process. We will continue to inject resources aimed at addressing the needs of this demographic. Gang membership and unlawful codes of behaviour should not be a desirable alternative for our young men. We call for zero tolerance towards all forms of deviant behaviour that is likely to destroy our society.

A new ethos

I must confess that there is a matter that has caused me deep concern and has kept me awake many nights (in addition to climate change!). I am concerned that ours is a society that appears to be faltering under the weight of negativity. If we are not careful, we will all pay a very heavy price.

My government will therefore do all it can to help reverse this trend of negativity.

Within this context of negativity, we should not encourage division and hate as normal behaviour. Instead, we need to be more tolerant of those with views that are different from ours, while treating them with greater patience and respect.

Social media has now become an essential aspect of our society's engagement with itself. We must therefore commit to steering away from using it for negative and destructive purposes. It shouldn't be a platform for vilifying and destroying others with whom we disagree with slander, malicious rumours, propaganda, misinformation and disinformation.

No Saint Lucian, regardless of their political persuasion or dislike for any public official, should find any comfort in collaborating with hostile, foreign personalities whose sole motive is to discredit our respected democratic process and the reputation of our country and people. Those who work with these foreign elements are complicit in the destruction of the image and reputation of their homeland, not to mention their disrespect for Saint Lucians.

Upon reflection, I believe there is an urgent need for a reset, in our society, and so I want to use this opportunity to make an appeal to all of you that we have a reset.

The start of a new ethos:



Let us all seek to create a society that is characterised by truth, greater empathy and care for each other;

Let us seek to create a gentler and more tolerant, and patient society; Let us seek to respect the dignity and human rights of each other, while we peacefully resolve conflicts.

In keeping with this new ethos, I am appealing for more responsible and enlightened use of social media for the upliftment and advancement of knowledge.

I make this call for a new ethos for the good of our society, and for the sake of our children and grand-children whose task will be to carry and lead us into the future.

My cabinet will be sworn in next week with a clear mandate to deliver the promises we have made to you, the people of Saint Lucia.

We commit to do the following:



Confront the scourge of youth unemployment by the expansion of the Youth Economy Agency;

Drive a digitally led country where our citizens will be equipped to take advantage of the new opportunities of the growing global digital space;

Continue the transformation of our education system to create a culture of life-long learning;

Explore and implement opportunities available in the Purple and Blue Economy;

Create opportunities for all communities to benefit from the growth in the tourism industry; Continue our fiscal consolidation and debt curtailment policies to enable continued growth of our economy.

We will embark on an impactful capital Public Sector Investment Programme that includes:



Construction of an upgraded Hewanorra International Airport;

Improvements to our water supply infrastructure;

Development of our seaports;

Construction of Bus Terminals; Government's investment in citizen security continues with the construction of a Police Headquarters Building and the needed equipment for the police.

I, therefore, look forward to your support in our next term.

Our people have proven to be discerning and mature with a love for their country. Their choice was clearly made on December 1, 2025. My government will commit to governing under the values of equity, justice and respect for the rule of law. We are a loving and caring government for all the people of Saint Lucia.

Beyond our shores, we will continue active participation in CARICOM and the OECS and subscribe to the principle of sovereignty and peace in our region.

I end with some verses from Psalm 21.

“ The King rejoices in your strength, Lord. How great is his joy in the victories you give!

You have granted him his heart's desire and have not withheld the request of his lips. You came to greet him with rich blessings and placed a crown of pure gold on his head.

Through the victories you gave, his glory is great; you have bestowed on him splendour and majesty. Surely you have granted him unending blessings and made him glad with the joy of your presence.

For the king trusts in the Lord through the unfailing love of the Most High, he will not be shaken.

“ Be exalted in your strength, Lord; We will sing and praise your might. ”

I am excited and optimistic about the future of Saint Lucia. I pledge to do my best for the development of my country.

It is with humility and honour that I accept the mantle of prime minister for a second term.

God Bless our island, Saint Lucia.

The post There is an urgent need for a reset in our society appeared first on Caribbean News Global.