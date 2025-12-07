Allen Chastanet To Remain MP For Micoud South: For How Long?

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

CASTRIES, St Lucia – Seven days following the humiliation of the United Workers Party (UWP) at the hands of the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) for the second consecutive general elections, on December 1, 2025, registered a decisive 14 (SLP); 2 Independents; and 1 UWP; to which, Allen Chastanet says he will remain parliamentary representative for Micoud South.

Then again, the question many seek a determination on is for how long, given the writings on the wall.

In a Sunday post on social media, Chastanet said:

“ I want to reassure them that I will remain your parliamentary representative as long as you choose to have me.”

Chastanet also issued a clarification to address some misunderstandings surrounding his“ resignation as political leader of the UWP.”

The twice-defeated UWP leader at the hands of Prime Minister Pierre continued:

“Whilst I have stepped aside from my role as political leader, my dedication to the people of Micoud South remains unchanged. I am eternally grateful for their love, support and steadfast encouragement over these many years.”

Chastanet further noted that he will always have and keep the best interests of the people of Micoud South at heart, declaring:

“ That you will be an integral part of any decision made about my next steps politically or otherwise.”

CNG Insights

Notwithstanding the incomplete clarification, the proper designation is such that Chastanet has tendered his resignation to the National Council of the UWP. The party's executive and decision-making body, responsible for internal leadership appointments and strategy.

Therein, it is the responsibility of the National Council to summon a meeting for review, acceptance and rejection, accompanied by a statement.

Moreover, in furtherance of so-called controversy, allegations, irregularities such as voter registration, manipulation and extensive vote buying, most look forward to complainants making the case; meanwhile, many await local and international observers' general elections final reporting.

In the absence of documented facts and evidence, such hearsay are void for electoral reform.

New cabinet: Solo opposition

Prime Minister Pierre has announced that his cabinet will be sworn in next week“with a clear mandate to deliver the promises we have made to you, the people of Saint Lucia.”

In the interim, Chastanet has considered holding on to the Micoud seat as a member of parliament. The role of leader of the opposition is, however, predicated on the composition of Prime Minister Pierre's new cabinet.

There is a dice to be rolled with two independent candidates, waiting to outnumber the one UWP MP. Film at 11!

There is an urgent need for a reset in our society

Ministry of Finance, National Security and Justice, Constituency Development and People Empowerment, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J. Pierre, during his swearing-in ceremony for a second term, December 5, 2025, has commenced the tone and strategy to ' A new ethos' and governance of Saint Lucia.

“Upon reflection, I believe there is an urgent need for a reset, in our society, and so I want to use this opportunity to make an appeal to all of you that we have a reset,” said Prime Minister Pierre. “Beyond our shores, we will continue active participation in CARICOM and the OECS and subscribe to the principle of sovereignty and peace in our region.”

