Fortem Cybersecurity, the New Global Cybersecurity Brand from Maguen Group, Officially Launches

With the launch of Fortem Cybersecurity, Maguen Group continues its commitment to creating secure environments. Fortem Cybersecurity builds on the company's journey into cybersecurity, which began in 2014 when Maguen Group successfully resolved a major cyber incident for a leading Mexican company. Since then, Maguen Group, which is an alliance between five previously established security companies (Maguen Team, Seguridad Dragon, MT Cyber (now Fortem Cybersecurity), Promotora Kabat, and Maguen Tech), has been on a mission to revolutionize security consultancy, physical protection, and digital defense.

Fortem Cybersecurity was founded in 2017 in Mexico City under the name MT Cyber. The company later joined Maguen Group in 2019, positioning itself as the cybersecurity arm of the expanding company. Since its launch, MT Cyber has led the charge in cyber threat intelligence, managed security services, and strategic consulting. Now, under the new brand, Fortem Cybersecurity, the company is establishing itself as a full-scale cybersecurity company equipped for global threats.

Speaking about this launch, Zvi Michaeli, the founder and CEO of Maguen Group, emphasized the importance of democratizing cybersecurity and making enterprise-grade protection accessible to companies of all sizes. He explained that Fortem is built to meet the growing global need for integrated cyber protection. The new cybersecurity brand will continue to build on Maguen Group's 17-year legacy by blending Israeli know-how with Latin American innovation to deliver integrated, proactive, and accessible protection.

"Seventeen years ago, Maguen began with the promise of creating safe environments. Today, that promise evolves with Fortem, a cybersecurity brand built on resilience, trust, and innovation. Fortem is not just a new name, it is our commitment to being true allies to our clients in both the physical and digital worlds," said Zvi.







At the heart of Fortem Cybersecurity is a focus on real-time protection. The company offers 24/7 threat monitoring, constantly checking a company's entire digital estate to ensure that any threats detected are promptly blocked. Fortem also offers CISO-as-a-service (CISO AAS) to ensure clients have access to strategic cybersecurity leadership on demand. The company's in-house R&D team is dedicated to researching and developing advanced safety and security tools that are accessible for businesses of all sizes. Zvi says that since Fortem is positioned as a global cybersecurity agency, its solutions should reflect that identity and help clients protect their information proactively and holistically. "Our holistic protection services integrate intelligence with a strategic vision and the most advanced technology. That is what Fortem Cybersecurity is built to amplify on a global scale."

Beyond its innovative systems and software, Fortem Cybersecurity is powered by people. Ariel Szpecht, the CEO of Fortem Cybersecurity, explained that the core of the company's success lies in its investment in people who are committed to creating a global force in cyber defense. "What makes Fortem unique is our people," said Ariel. "We come from different disciplines, countries, and experiences, but we share a single purpose: to protect. Every service, every system, and every client relationship reflects our commitment to excellence, ethics, and continuous innovation."

As cyber threats continue to evolve faster than ever, digital security is increasingly becoming a necessity for businesses of all sizes. However, the complexities of digital defense can feel like an endless maze. Fortem Cybersecurity is designed to be the trusted protection partner for businesses that refuse to compromise on protection. The company's unique integration of physical and digital security is backed by Maguen Group's legacy of excellence.

Fortem Cybersecurity currently has offices in Mexico, Ecuador, and Germany. The company is already planning its global expansion, starting with entry into the U.S market. By expanding its footprint, Fortem, and by extension, the Maguen Group, aims to empower global businesses to be more proactive about their digital defenses.

For more information on how Fortem Cybersecurity's proactive, people-driven digital defense services can help businesses protect themselves from evolving digital threats, visit