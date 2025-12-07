Disability Program Director, Grattan Institute

Dr Sam Bennett joined the Grattan Institute as its inaugural Disability Program Director in September 2023. Sam has worked on disability, aged care, and health reforms at a national level for over fifteen years.

In his previous role, he led the Policy, Advice and Research Division of the National Disability Insurance Agency, where he shaped and delivered national policy, and implemented the Agency's Research Strategy. Sam was also responsible for supporting the work of the NDIS Independent Advisory Council.

In the UK he led transformation programs in the National Health Service (NHS) integrating social care and health services. He was responsible for the UK Government's program to extend personal health budgets for people with complex disability and chronic health conditions until 2018.

2023–present Disability program director, Grattan Institute

Experience