Azerbaijan Judo Championship Concludes With Team Events In Baku
Azernews reports that team events were held on the final day of the tournament at the Baku Sports Palace.
In the women's competition, Shusha UGIM claimed the championship title. Umbayev Sport Club secured the silver medal, while the first team of Neftchi Sports Club finished with bronze.
In the men's category, Kanokan-TT PCIK emerged as the champions. Azeri-Judo IKIB II, Sarhadchi IM, and Atilla IC shared third place.
