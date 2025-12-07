Netanyahu To Meet Trump This Month To Advance Gaza Ceasefire Plan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he will meet US President Donald Trump at the White House later this month to discuss the challenging second phase of the Gaza ceasefire,reports via Yeni Shafak. Netanyahu also stated he will not leave politics even if granted a presidential pardon for his ongoing corruption trial.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed an upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump to coordinate on the next stages of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. During a press conference in Jerusalem alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Netanyahu indicated the talks at the White House would focus on implementing the more complex second phase of the truce, which includes Gaza's reconstruction and establishing a new governing framework.

Netanyahu described the upcoming phase as "more difficult, or equally difficult, than the first," noting it would follow the confirmed return of all living Israeli hostages and the remains of those killed from Gaza. The ceasefire, mediated by Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar with US backing, has held since October 10. Its initial phase involved a prisoner exchange, while subsequent steps aim to rebuild the devastated enclave and install an administration excluding Hamas.

Separately, Netanyahu addressed his domestic legal challenges, asserting he has no intention of resigning from political life even if he receives a presidential pardon. Last week, he formally requested clemency from President Isaac Herzog for longstanding corruption charges, a move opposition figures criticized as an implicit admission of guilt. The prime minister also faces an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for war crimes in Gaza.