Iran's Official: We Attach Great Importance To Development Of Relations With Azerbaijan
Azernews reports that the official representative of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Ismail Baghai, made these remarks at a press conference in Tehran on December 7.
He noted that Iran and Azerbaijan have neighborly, historical and cultural ties. These factors ensure the development of mutual relations.
Ismail Bagai, who said that his country is working to develop relations by strengthening diplomatic ties, said that today the Iranian Foreign Minister will visit Azerbaijan and hold a series of meetings with officials to develop mutual relations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment