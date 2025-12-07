Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran's Official: We Attach Great Importance To Development Of Relations With Azerbaijan

2025-12-07 03:06:40
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iran attaches great importance to the development of relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan. Official Tehran is interested in the stability of peace and security in Iran's neighborhood - the South Caucasus.

Azernews reports that the official representative of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Ismail Baghai, made these remarks at a press conference in Tehran on December 7.

He noted that Iran and Azerbaijan have neighborly, historical and cultural ties. These factors ensure the development of mutual relations.

Ismail Bagai, who said that his country is working to develop relations by strengthening diplomatic ties, said that today the Iranian Foreign Minister will visit Azerbaijan and hold a series of meetings with officials to develop mutual relations.

AzerNews

