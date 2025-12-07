Steve Nouri: ASAN Service Paves Way For Inclusive AI In Azerbaijan
“During my main presentation in Baku, I spoke openly about the current state of modern generative artificial intelligence, upcoming challenges, risks, and real opportunities. I particularly highlighted how the growing gap between countries that only consume technology and those that create and develop it will be decisive in the near future. In this context, I am proud that GenAI Works has signed an official partnership agreement with the ASAN Artificial Intelligence Platform (ASAN AI HUB). This collaboration will open new opportunities to support innovation in the region. At the same time, it aims to ensure that the next phase of AI development is both more inclusive and grounded in local creative potential,” S. Nouri said.
